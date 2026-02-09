'There are no gifts' – Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal warns against hike in expectations after second straight triumph in Colombian National Championships

News
By published

29-year-old solos to finish in home town of Zipaquirá, reveals intensive early 2026 season also includes Strade Bianche

2026 Colombian Nationals Road Race: Egan Bernal seals the win
2026 Colombian Nationals Road Race: Egan Bernal seals the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Star Colombian racer Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has warned against an excessive hike in expectations after taking a dramatic solo win for the second year running in the Colombian National Championships.

Able to triumph on a ultra-tough course with thirteen ascents of the Alto de la Concepcíon, a climb with segments of up to 20%, Bernal's 2026 victory carried considerable extra resonance as it was raced on a circuit in his home town of Zipaquirá.

Although he did not win by the kind of jaw-dropping margin of over two minutes that he enjoyed when winning the same race in 2025, reaching the line alone again, seven seconds ahead of Iván Sosa (Equipo Kern Pharma), and cheered on by thousands of local supporters made for a memorable triumph in anyone's book.

“Winning is winning. But there are no gifts, there is no such thing as a preparation race anymore and everybody is going flat out," Bernal told Deportes RCN.

"For the moment, everything is going well. I keep working with my feet on the ground, because to win in Europe, you’ll be up against a Primož Roglič or a Remco [Evenepoel] or a [Tadej] Pogačar or a [João] Almeida or a [Jonas] Vingegaard – there are so many really strong riders.

"But I’m still working and believing in myself and I’m trying to get to the best level I can."

"I thought Iván was maybe going to beat me, but sprint battles after six hours of racing are very different, and it worked out well."

Bernal also got off to a very strong start in 2025, only to break his collarbone when he crashed out on a downhill-offroad segment of the Clásica Jáen race in mid-February. This time round he'll return to the gravel again, on the roads of Strade Bianche.

Prior to the Italian Classic on March 7, where he took third behind Mathieu van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe back in 2021, he'll do the Drôme Classic (February 28) and the Ardêche Classic (March 1), and afterwards he'll be present at Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-15) and then a race in which he's often shone, the Volta a Catalunya (March 23-29).

In any case, his first win of the year is now in the bag, the first since he won a stage of the Vuelta a España in 2025, the shortened stage 16 in Galicia, and Bernal will once again get the chance to wear his national's champion jersey. It just remains to be seen if the design is as striking as the one had last year.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.