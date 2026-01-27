Jonas Vingegaard crashes in training after being tailed by amateur rider, as Visma urge fans to give pros 'as much space and peace as possible'

News
By published

Dane escapes incident, which was brought to light on Strava, without serious injury

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have urged fans to give riders "as much space and peace as possible" as they confirmed that Jonas Vingegaard crashed in training on Monday after an amateur cyclist reportedly tailed him on a descent near Malaga.

"Jonas Vingegaard crashed during training on Monday. Fortunately, he is okay and did not sustain any serious injuries," read a post from the team on X.

"In general, as a team we would like to urge fans on bikes to always put safety first. For both your own and others’ wellbeing, please allow riders to train and give them as much space and peace as possible."

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.