‘Finally I get it right’ - Jonas Vingegaard on winning Paris-Nice in dominant fashion

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Dane denies that he was sending a message to Pogačar with his aggressive racing

Team Visma - Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader yellow jersey, rides in a breakaway with Bahrain - Victorious&#039; French rider Lenny Martinez (R) during the 8th and final stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 129.2 km between Nice and Nice, on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) attacked, again, on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris-Nice had been one of the few races to elude Jonas Vingegaard throughout his career, and when he finally claimed it, he did so in emphatic fashion, sending a message to all his rivals that he was back to form even though he skipped starting his season at the UAE Tour after a training crash and illness.

The one-week stage race had not always been kind to the Vingegaard. In 2023, he finished second to Tadej Pogačar, and last year, he crashed heavily while leading, suffering a serious concussion.

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Vingegaard took over the yellow leader’s jersey on stage 4 in atrocious weather while avoiding crashes, and claimed his second victory the following day, attacking solo with 20 kilometres to go, increasing her lead over the last few climbs to finish more than two minutes clear of the closest chaser. Then, on the always frantic final day of racing, as the sun came out, Vingegaard went on the attack again, pulling away with only one rider, Lenny Martinez (Bahrain-Victorious), able to stick with him as they sped towards the finish line to sprint it out for the stage victory taken by Martinez.

“Today was also a very hard day, full gas from the start, also, and very hard racing. We tried to control it, and the team did amazing, controlling it today; they were very strong. And of course, I hoped that I could win the stage as well. But Lenny was very strong and very fast in the sprint, so he deserves it,” Vingegaard told reporters at the finish, including CyclingProNet.

“For me, Paris-Nice is one of the biggest races in the world,” Vingegaard added, “It has been the one that I just couldn't get right. Finally, I get it right now. So that's something that makes me extremely happy and proud.”

A relaxed Vingegaard calmly stated that his “shape is pretty decent. It's not at its very best, it’s at least at a very, very high level, and way better than it was last year at this moment.”

“So I think I'm in a good place at the moment. And to also build after [Volta a] Catalunya, towards the Giro [d’Italia] and the Tour [de France].”

“No,” replied Vingagaard in his yellow jersey interview when asked if his results were a message to Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) that he was back and ready.

“I think for me, it's just about racing, trying to win the races that I'm doing. And this was my first race of the year. And, I'm just extremely happy with how everything went here.”

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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