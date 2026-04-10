'Don't invent stories where there aren't any' – Lidl-Trek teammate defends Juan Ayuso after social media criticism over Basque Country withdrawal

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Julien Bernard says 'It's Skjelmose who took the radio today to tell him not to push his body and to think about the Ardennes'

Lidl-Trek&#039;s Juan Ayuso during the 2026 Paris-Nice
Juan Ayuso withdrew from Itzulia Basque Country on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Juan Ayuso's teammates has come to his defence on social media, defending the Spaniard's withdrawal from Itzulia Basque Country after he was accused of not wanting to help his fellow Lidl-Trek riders.

Having returned to racing for the first time since his heavy crash at Paris-Nice, Ayuso quickly fell away in the general classification race and then pulled out due to ongoing stomach issues during the fourth stage.

Under the team's post on X confirming that he had been forced to abandon, one fan wrote: "There's always something when it comes to helping a teammate, right? I want to believe it, but even if some think otherwise, I don't think he's capable of helping teammates in return. So okay, maybe he has excuses every time…"

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"So tired of reading this kind of thing – it's been two days that they're trying their best to help us, for better or worse," said Bernard on X.

Ayuso's next races are supposed to come at the Ardennes Classics, where he is currently down to race La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège alongside Skjelmose and challenge the likes of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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