'Very disappointed, I made a few wrong choices' – Does Wout van Aert have positioning issues to address before the major Classics after another missed opportunity?

After missing an opportunity to fight for victory on the thrilling second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, Wout van Aert could only blame himself and was left frustrated with his own positioning once again.

The uphill finale into San Gimignano was preceded by one section of gravel, where the day would be decided, and the entry onto it came after a tight left-hand corner. With 9.8km to go, Van Aert was perfectly placed towards the front of the peloton, but in the space of 3km, he'd dropped back to around 40th.

"I was very disappointed. I was completely out of position at the most important point of the race. Because of that, I couldn't get a result," said Van Aert to VTM Nieuws at the start of stage 3, admitting that while the form was there – which we did see when he worked to limit Matteo Jorgenson's losses – he could only rue it as a missed opportunity.

Riders like Van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar make the vital skill of staying in front look easy, especially the former with his expert bike handling, and Van Aert's cyclo-cross background and illustrious palmarès highlight how he's obviously been one of the best in the positioning business previously.

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 18: (L-R) Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck, Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo &amp;ndash; Visma, Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates compete in the breakaway in the Poggio di Sanremo during the 114th Milano-Sanremo 2023 a 294km one day race from Abbiategrasso to Sanremo / #MilanoSanremo / #UCIWT / on March 18, 2023 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Van Aert will be back at Milan-San Remo for the first time since 2023 this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked if it was simply a question of legs or more of a mental block due to those previous crashes, Van Aert said: "Yes, I think so. Maybe I tried to force it too much, because I already felt it was an issue during the winter. I thought: 'This has to be resolved by the big Classics.'

"I may have made too big a deal of it, because I noticed I was in a good position when I wasn't thinking about it. It was better to let things happen naturally, not force them. The most important step was perhaps acknowledging that I might not be taking the biggest risks anymore and sometimes braking faster, without associating it with anything negative. I no longer enjoy taking unnecessary risks, but that's not a bad thing."

Perhaps this isolated run into one corner at Tirreno-Adriatico can be put down as an "unnecessary risk", but with poor positioning biting Van Aert several times in recent years, perhaps Milan-San Remo will be the real test of whether he's addressed it.

The former winner will be racing the Italian Monument for the first time since 2023, and will know that the fight into the foot of the Cipressa will be vital. If he isn't with the likes of Pogačar, Van der Poel and Filippo Ganna – the trio who moved away last season – at the right moment, another race could disappear up the road.

He will be trying to sprint on Wednesday's stage at Tirreno-Adriatico and the final day, as it's good training for the Classics, but it could only expose more positioning problems if he isn't able to latch onto the right wheels in the finale.

"There will be better opportunities in the coming days. And I have to be realistic. I'm not going to beat guys like Philipsen on a finish like this," he said. "It'll be a long day. But that's okay. The Classics are coming. Extra hours in the saddle, that's what we're here for."

