'It could be an opportunity to be close in GC' - Opening time trial in Monaco enticing incentive for Wout van Aert's return to Vuelta a España

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Paris-Roubaix winner says ITT course in Monaco 'a bit too technical'

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) smiles at Tour of Denmark 2026, winning three stages and overall title
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) smiles at Tour of Denmark 2026, winning three stages and overall title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years ago, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) made his debut at the Vuelta a España, and needed only two days to earn the red leader's jersey. It was a short spell before he then relinquished the lead another two days later, though he came away with a haul of seven podiums, including a trio of stage victories.

Stage success was again a main objective for the 31-year-old Belgian, who makes his first Grand Tour start of this season. The squad will not have defending Vuelta champion Jonas Vingegaard at the start, due to recovery from a broken collarbone suffered at the Tour de France, so will lean heavily on Van Aert, young Briton Matthew Brennan and former race winner Sepp Kuss to seek daily opportunities.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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