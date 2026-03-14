'I just want to finish on the podium on Sunday' - Local hero Giulio Pellizzari fights the pain and Matteo Jorgenson for second overall at Tirreno-Adriatico

With Isaac del Toro so dominant at Tirreno-Adriatico, the final 20% climb to Camerino became a battle for second and third place on the final podium, with local hero Giulio Pellizzari fighting the pain of a tendon problem to hold off the USA's Matteo Jorgenson by a single second.



The Visma-Lease a Bike leader started the day 11 seconds down on Pellizzari but was determined to take the race to the young Italian, with Wout Van Aert becoming a domestique de luxe to help Jorgenson's cause.



Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) was also trying to topple close friend del Toro, and so when the Mexican pulled back his attacks, Jorgenson took advantage to play his own card. Pellizzari seemed to crack inside the cobbled streets of Camerino and a gap opened. Time bonuses would also be a factor.



Jorgenson tried to win the stage but was unable to hold Del Toro's wheel and he was also caught and passed by Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility). He finished third and took a four-second time bonus, but Pellizzari finished just six seconds behind.



When the time keepers checked the time gaps, Pellizzari slipped to 42 seconds down on Del Toro, but he was one second ahead of Jorgenson in the general classification.



"We started the day with the ambition of aiming for the overall classification," Jorgenson confirmed.



"I thought it was smartest to attack on the final climb, especially with the strong headwind in the last ten kilometres. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the legs I had yesterday and Isaac was simply the strongest. I’m grateful for the team’s support and happy to finish on the podium."



Pellizzari was cheered on by the local crowds who had turned out en masse to see him race.



He bravely tried to crack Del Toro by attacking early in the final 18% climb to the finish. However, that left him in the red and exposed, and the UAE Team Emirates XRG rider and Jorgenson were able to catch and distance him.



Pellizzari used to race against his friends on the same climb as a kid and put on a show but had to accept defeat on home roads.



"It’s something crazy for me,” he said of the home crowds.



"To have a WorldTour stage in my hometown is amazing and I think I will need some time to really understand what is happening. I don’t know if it will happen again in my career."



Pellizzari later revealed to La Gazzetta dello Sport's Ciro Scognamiglio that he has been fighting a serious tendon problem for a few days. Sunday's final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto cannot come soon enough for the 22-year-old Italian.



"I was even worried about not finishing the race," Pellizzari admitted to La Gazzetta dello Sport.



"If I wasn't racing on my home roads and up to Camerino, I would probably have climbed off."



Jorgenson and Visma-Lease a Bike might try to snatch the final intermediate time bonus during Sunday's flat stage to San Benedetto del Tronto but Pellizzari just wants to make it home and celebrate what is still a huge result.



"Second or third is not a big deal, now I just want to finish on the podium on Sunday," he said.

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