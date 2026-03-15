'The first sprint I've won in my career' – Matteo Jorgenson snatches second overall at Tirreno-Adriatico but concedes 'Del Toro was stronger at every turn'

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Visma-Lease a Bike rider only the third-ever US podium finisher at Italian stage race after Horner and LeMond

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, ITALY - MARCH 15: (L-R) The second classified Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and race winner Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Blue Leader Jersey congratulate each other at podium after the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 7 a 142km stage from Civitanova Marche to San Benedetto del Tronto / #UCIWT / on March 15, 2026 in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson conceded that there was little more he could have done to beat Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Tirreno Adriatico, after moving up to second overall on the final day thanks to a perfectly executed intermediate sprint by his Visma-Lease a Bike team.

Del Toro took the blue jersey and trident trophy by 40 seconds over Jorgenson, with the US rider overtaking Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) with the three seconds he gained at the sprint. He lost the majority of his deficit on the second stage after crashing in the gravel section, but having also lost time to the Mexican during the time trial and yesterday's uphill finish, Jorgenson had few regrets.

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Continuing on from his strong start to the season, having finished in the top four of the Faun Drôme and Faun Ardèche Classics, and eighth at Strade Bianche already, Jorgenson will race next at Milan-San Remo, before heading to altitude and focusing on the Ardennes, having shifted his calendar away from the cobbled Classics for 2026.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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