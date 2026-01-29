'A team that can thrive together' - Paige Onweller and Toby Røed anchor Trek Driftless off-road team with three new teammates and a focus on US gravel races

News
By published

Cecile Lejeune calls new lineup 'a game-changer' alongside experienced leaders and accomplished US duo Cobe Freeburn and Daxton Mock

Third at 2024 Unbound Gravel 200 and third overall in the Life Time Grand Prix the same year, Paige Onweller competes with Trek Driftless for a fourth season
Third at 2024 Unbound Gravel 200 and third overall in the Life Time Grand Prix the same year, Paige Onweller competes with Trek Driftless for a fourth season (Image credit: Trek)

Paige Onweller and Torbjørn 'Toby' Røed return to the Trek Driftless ‘all-surface team’ in 2026, where the duo will target repeat podium finishes overall at the Life Time Grand Prix series, in which Onweller finished third two years ago, and Røed was third last year.

A trio of versatile riders were added to the roster this year - Daxton Mock, Cécile Lejeune, and Cobe Freeburn.

Like Onweller, Røed has also won Big Sugar Gravel, and this year marks his third season in the Grand Prix. He transitioned from a road focus to gravel in 2024 and scored the win at The Mid South with podiums at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona, SBT GRVL and Monsterrato that year.

"I'll do the Life Time series [again], it requires so much focus. They do have the biggest races and the most media exposure as well. It's a good place to be," Røed told Cyclingnews during the off-season, where the Norwegian spent much of his winter in Tucson, Arizona.

New teammates

Cecile Lejeune makes her debut with Trek Driftless in 2026

Cecile Lejeune makes her debut with Trek Driftless in 2026 (Image credit: Trek)

Born in France but living in Arizona, Lejeune raced the last two seasons with the US women's road team, the CCB p/b Levine Law Group. The 27-year-old won three of five stages to secure the GC at Oregon Trail Gravel in 2024, then had a breakout debut in the Life Time Grand Prix last year with fifth overall, boosted by fifth place in the Unbound Gravel 200.

"Having teammates to travel and race with is something I had been missing last year, and I know it’s going to be a game-changer for me," Lejeune noted on her Instagram account.

"I’m really looking forward to learning from every single team member, building something strong together, and seeing how far we can push things this year."

Mock, a 24-year-old who grew up near the Trek headquarters in Wisconsin, used to compete in mountain bike and cyclo-cross for Bear National Team as a junior and under-23 rider, earning bronze medals in U23 'cross races at US nationals and Pan-American Championships. Last year, he won the Valley of Tears Gravel in Texas.

The youngest in the group at 23 and also a former Bear National Team rider, Freeburn has won his Durango hometown race, Iron Horse Bicycle Classic, twice, and last year had a breakout season on Colorado gravel, winning Bighorn Gravel and finishing third at SBT GRVL. He also had a top 10 at Chequamegon MTB and finished 15th at Leadville Trail 100 MTB. This year, when he takes those starts again, he will be part of the Grand Prix series for the first time.

Lejeune and Mock will wear the colourful Santini kits designed by Trek. Freeburn, like Onweller and Røed, will have their own kits, while all are outfitted with Trek bikes. Look for the team to compete at The Mid South in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the elite races on Friday, March 13. Mock expects to race the week before to defend his title at Valley of Tears.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.