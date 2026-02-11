'Finding out I wasn't doing the Tour de France via the media was what made me most unhappy' – Fernando Gaviria on comeback trail with new squad Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Colombian set for top role this July after Spanish squad get unexpected wildcard slot

Fernando Gaviria during the recent Tour of Oman
A year after he missed out on the Tour de France, next July, Fernando Gaviria is poised to return to cycling's biggest bike race – and it's all thanks to one of the most unlikely of scenarios.

A former winner of seven Grand Tour stages, Gaviria's career looked to be near to be ending late last year after Movistar failed to renew his contract, on top of which he was found guilty of driving five times over the limit by a court in Monaco, receiving a five-month suspended sentence as well as a fine.

"It's fundamental for the team, and to get that win there would be spectacular. It would be the first of Caja Rural as a team in the Tour" – although in the 1980s the team was present for three years in the Tour, Caja Rural stopped their sponsorship just before their one stage win in the 1989 race – "and would be hugely prestigious as well."

Having now moved onto Caja Rural, the Tour is beckoning again, but Gaviria said he would not exchange wearing yellow back in 2018 for a third Tour stage victory – and first for the team – in July.

