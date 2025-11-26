Fernando Gaviria handed two-year driving ban and two-month suspended sentence for drunk driving five times over the legal limit in Monaco
Colombian rider pleaded guilty to the offense in court on Tuesday, received ban, sentence and €5,000 fine
Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria was given a two-month suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for two years by a judge in Monaco on Tuesday after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit in October.
According to court reporting in Monaco-Matin, Gaviria was stopped at lunchtime on October 22 of this year for driving dangerously, and was found via breathalyser to have an exhaled air alcohol level of 1.18mg/l – almost five times the legal limit for driving of 0.25mg/l in Monaco.
The sentence came on the same day that Caja Rural-Seguros RGA announced the signing of the sprinter, extending his career after Movistar opted not to renew his contract.
Speaking in court, according to media reports, Gaviria explained that he had been drinking in the morning, before going out in his car to eat. He cited "work-related stress and family problems" as the reasons for his "mistake", though he did plead guilty.
"I slept for a few hours before going out. I felt that I could take the car. In hindsight, that wasn't the case," he said, according to Monaco-Matin. "It was a mistake on my part, I won't do it again."
The presiding judge, Florestan Bellinzona, outlined the seriousness of Gaviria's offence.
"You were in such a state that we had to wait until midnight for you to be sober and fit enough to be taken into custody. Do you think this lifestyle is compatible with the life of a top-level athlete?" he reportedly said, with Gaviria responding: "No, it isn't. It's not normal, I know that."
Appearing in court without a lawyer, Gaviria pleaded guilty to the charges, with the public prosecutor recommending a two-month suspended prison sentence, a €5,000 fine, a two-year driving ban in Monaco and three additional smaller fines.
The court agreed to all of the penalties.
A suspended sentence means that Gaviria avoids prison for now, but could be at risk of a custodial sentence if he commits another offence.
The incident came a week before Gaviria married his partner in a ceremony in Colombia.
