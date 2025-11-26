Fernando Gaviria handed two-year driving ban and two-month suspended sentence for drunk driving five times over the legal limit in Monaco

Colombian rider pleaded guilty to the offense in court on Tuesday, received ban, sentence and €5,000 fine

Fernando Gaviria
Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria was given a two-month suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for two years by a judge in Monaco on Tuesday after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit in October.

According to court reporting in Monaco-Matin, Gaviria was stopped at lunchtime on October 22 of this year for driving dangerously, and was found via breathalyser to have an exhaled air alcohol level of 1.18mg/l – almost five times the legal limit for driving of 0.25mg/l in Monaco.

Appearing in court without a lawyer, Gaviria pleaded guilty to the charges, with the public prosecutor recommending a two-month suspended prison sentence, a €5,000 fine, a two-year driving ban in Monaco and three additional smaller fines.

