E3 Saxo Bank Classic past winners
Champions 1958-2025
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Year
Winner (Country) Team
2025
Mathieu van der Poel (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2024
Mathieu van der Poel (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2023
Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2022
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
2021
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2020
No race due to pandemic
2019
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2018
Niki Terpstra (Ned) QuickStep Floors
2017
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2015
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2014
Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
2013
Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Leopard
2012
Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011
Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek
2010
Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
2009
Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
2008
Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2007
Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2006
Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2005
Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004
Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003
Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2002
Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
2001
Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2000
Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
1999
Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1998
Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
1997
Hendrik Van Dijck (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1996
Carlo Bomans (Bel) Mapei–GB
1995
Bart Leysen (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994
Andrei Tchmil (Mda) Lotto
1993
Mario Cipollini (Ita) GB-MG Maglificio
1992
Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK
1991
Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic–Sportlife
1990
Soren Lilholt (Den) Histor-Sigma
1989
Eddy Planckaert (Bel) ADR-Coors Light
1988
Guido Bontempi (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
1987
Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar
1986
Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu
1985
Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh
1984
Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic–Raleigh
1983
William Tackaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop
1982
Jan Bogaert (Bel) Europ Decor
1981
Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1980
Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1979
Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1978
Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
1977
Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh
1976
Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975
Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Maes-Watney
1974
Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
1973
Willy In 't Ven (Bel) Molteni
1972
Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel) Goldor-IJsboerke
1971
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
1970
Daniel Van Ryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969
Rik Van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
1968
Jaak De Boever (Bel) Smiths
1967
Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck
1966
Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1965
Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1964
Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1963
Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962
André Messelis (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1961
Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco
1960
Daniel Doom (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria
1959
Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
1958
Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.