E3 Saxo Bank Classic past winners

Van der Poel won the E3 Saxo Classic solo for the second year in a row
Mathieu Van der Poel won the E3 Saxo Classic solo for the second year in a row in 2025 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)
Year

Winner (Country) Team

2025

Mathieu van der Poel (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2024

Mathieu van der Poel (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2023

Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

2022

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma

2021

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep

2020

No race due to pandemic

2019

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep

2018

Niki Terpstra (Ned) QuickStep Floors

2017

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

2016

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

2015

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

2014

Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale

2013

Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Leopard

2012

Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step

2011

Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek

2010

Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank

2009

Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha

2008

Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC

2007

Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic

2006

Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic

2005

Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic

2004

Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon

2003

Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank

2002

Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio

2001

Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto–Adecco

2000

Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites

1999

Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites

1998

Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi

1997

Hendrik Van Dijck (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites

1996

Carlo Bomans (Bel) Mapei–GB

1995

Bart Leysen (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco

1994

Andrei Tchmil (Mda) Lotto

1993

Mario Cipollini (Ita) GB-MG Maglificio

1992

Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK

1991

Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic–Sportlife

1990

Soren Lilholt (Den) Histor-Sigma

1989

Eddy Planckaert (Bel) ADR-Coors Light

1988

Guido Bontempi (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond

1987

Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar

1986

Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu

1985

Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh

1984

Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic–Raleigh

1983

William Tackaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop

1982

Jan Bogaert (Bel) Europ Decor

1981

Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh

1980

Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh

1979

Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh

1978

Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano

1977

Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh

1976

Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado

1975

Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Maes-Watney

1974

Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy

1973

Willy In 't Ven (Bel) Molteni

1972

Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel) Goldor-IJsboerke

1971

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars

1970

Daniel Van Ryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig

1969

Rik Van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle

1968

Jaak De Boever (Bel) Smiths

1967

Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck

1966

Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia

1965

Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia

1964

Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia

1963

Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria

1962

André Messelis (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw

1961

Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco

1960

Daniel Doom (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria

1959

Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra

1958

Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold

