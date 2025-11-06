Luke Lamperti turned down extension offer from Soudal-QuickStep to join EF Education-EasyPost

US rider made the decision before knowing of Evenepoel's departure but sees positives in switch another WorldTour squad

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JUNE 15: Luke Lamperti of United States and Team Soudal Quick-Step crosses the finish line the 42nd Elfstedenronde Brugge 2025 a 196km one day race from Brugge to Brugge on June 15, 2025 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Luke Lamperti rode for Soudal-QuickStep the past two seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

When EF Education-EasyPost announced the arrival of Luke Lamperti earlier this week, it seemed like a surprising move away from Soudal-QuickStep. After all, with Remco Evenepoel's departure and the team's return to a focus on the Spring Classics, a rider of his qualities could be given a lot more opportunities.

But Lamperti revealed to Cyclingnews that he decided to leave the Belgian powerhouse team before knowing of Evenepoel's move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

The 22-year-old ended the year by dropping out of the GPs de Québec and Montréal, the Road World Championships, Coppa Agostoni and Coppa Bernocchi, which he said was "not ideal", but was on the mend.

