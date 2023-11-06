Swiss authorities close investigation into Gino Mäder's death

The Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office has closed the investigation into Gino Mäder's death, ruling that nobody else was criminally at fault.

Mäder died after crashing during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse this summer, going off the road and falling into a ravine on the descent off the Albulapass to the day's finish.

The 26-year-old was resuscitated on the spot before being airlifted to hospital in Chur, but he died the following day.

The investigation was opened immediately after Mäder's death and has now concluded with no fault assigned to the race organisation or riders or teams involved in the race.

A statement issued by the Graubünden Public Prosecutor's Office noted that they "could not determine that any third party was criminally responsible" for Mäder's death.

"The results of the investigation – in particular the interviews carried out, the examination of the bicycle ridden by Gino Mäder, and the results of the examination of his body by the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Canton Hospital of Graubünden – meant that no third party could be accused of criminally relevant culpability in the death of Gino Mäder," read the statement.

Tour de Suisse organisers were questioned as part of the investigation, as were security officials at the race and Ineos Grenadiers rider Magnus Sheffield, who crashed in the same spot just before Mäder. All have been absolved of any culpability with the conclusion of the investigation.

Back in September, Mäder's mother Sandra said that his death was "nobody's fault", adding that she believed it was "simply his fate to die that day."

Mäder's family have since founded the 'Ride for Gino' charity foundation, selling bracelets and organising commemorative rides in order to raise money for causes which Gino was passionate about.

Information on the foundation, which collects money for causes Mäder was passionate about, such as environmental and climate causes, can be found at the RideForGino Instagram page.