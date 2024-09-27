UCI confirm World Championships will continue following Muriel Furrer's serious accident

Riders compete during the junior women's road race at the 2024 UCI Road World Championahips

The UCI has announced that the 2024 Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships will continue despite the serious accident suffered by Swiss racer Muriel Furrer in the junior women's road race on Thursday.

18-year-old Furrer fell heavily during the race in Zurich, suffering a serious head injury in the process. She was airlifted to hospital by emergency hospital and remains in a critical condition.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the UCI confirmed that the upcoming events at the Worlds, including the elite road races at the weekend, will go ahead as planned "in accordance with the wishes of the family of Muriel Furrer."

The governing body, Switzerland's cycling federation and the local organising committee have both agreed on this course of action, with the Worlds continuing with the men's C1 and C2, men's T1-2 and women's T1-2 para-cycling events and the U23 men's road race later on Friday.

"The 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, will continue according to the race programme. The UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Local Organising Committee Zurich 2024 have agreed on this approach," read a statement issued by the UCI.

"The continuation of the event is taking place with the agreement and in accordance with the wishes of the family of Muriel Furrer. The family would like the 2024 UCI Road World Championships to continue as planned.

"Muriel Furrer's health status remains very critical. The UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Local Organising Committee Zurich 2024 are extremely concerned."

The UCI concluded its statement by reaffirming that the facts of Furrer's accident have still yet to be established.

"At present, there are still no established facts regarding how the accident happened. Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing.

"For this reason, no further information can be given until further notice."