UCI confirm World Championships will continue following Muriel Furrer's serious accident

By
published

Swiss racer remains in critical condition following accident during Thursday's junior women's road race

Riders compete during the junior women's road race at the 2024 UCI Road World Championahips (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has announced that the 2024 Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships will continue despite the serious accident suffered by Swiss racer Muriel Furrer in the junior women's road race on Thursday.

18-year-old Furrer fell heavily during the race in Zurich, suffering a serious head injury in the process. She was airlifted to hospital by emergency hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

