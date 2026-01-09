Ruby Roseman-Gannon launches from break to claim elite women's criterium at Australia's Road National Championships

Race Results
By published

Lucinda Stewart claims another national title in Perth, sweeping up U23 jersey with sixth overall

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv AlUla Jayco) claims the elite women&#039;s criterium title at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv AlUla Jayco) claims the elite women's criterium title at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships (Image credit: Chris Auld / AusCycling)

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) won the women's elite and under 23 criterium at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships on Friday, claiming the elite title in Northbridge after launching from the break of five to cross the line solo.

Alexandra Manly (AG Insurance-Soudal) set out in pursuit but couldn't quite close the gap, settling for second in the criterium while Roseman-Gannon's teammate Josie talbot took the final podium spot in the race of 60 minutes plus three laps of the 1.2km course.

There were plenty of attacks early, with one of the riders from among the strong Liv-AlUla-Jayco contingent – from both the WorldTour and Continental development squad – ever present and 2025 U23 women's criterium champion Keira Will (Red Cat Cycling) was also out front on multiple occasions.

“It was a really hard, aggressive, fast race; that was the style of race I love," said Stewart.

Lucinda Stewart (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental) clinches the U23 women&#039;s criterium title at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships

Lucinda Stewart (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental) clinches the U23 women's criterium title at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships (Image credit: Chris Auld / AusCycling)
TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.