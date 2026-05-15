'I made some mistakes trying to follow him' - Giulio Pellizzari's GC bid in Giro d'Italia takes a hit as Jonas Vingegaard turns the screw on Blockhaus

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Italian was lucky to receive some sterling support from teammate Jai Hindley

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Italian rider Giulio Pellizzari rides during the 7th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Formia and Blockhaus, Italy, on May 15, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Giulio Pellizzari and Jonas Vingegaard on Blockhaus at the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

An ambitious attempt by Giulio Pellizzari to shadow top Giro d'Italia favourite Jonas Vingegaard on the Blockhaus saw the Italian contender pay a high price as he was veered off the pace towards the end of the climb.

Pellizzari's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe squad initially laid down an important pace at the foot of the climb, with Ben Zwiehoff's effort enough to sink some significant GC names like Enric Mas (Movistar) and Egan Bernal (Netcompany Ineos).

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Fourth at 1:05 at the finish, Pellizzari is now fifth at 4:28. He had already shown he was in solid climbing form on stage 2 of the Giro after he and Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) managed to stay with Vingegaard after the Dane attacked on a short but steep late climb. This time round, though, he admitted to journalists, on the much harder Blockhaus, when it came to climbing duels with Vingegaard, Pellizzari reached his upper limit.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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