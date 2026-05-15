'At first, I was a bit annoyed that I couldn't follow' – Felix Gall paces Blockhaus to perfection to emerge as Jonas Vingegaard's closest Giro d'Italia contender

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'I did Blockhaus in 2022 in my first Giro, and it was horrible. Back then, I could barely make it up' says Austrian after stunning second place on stage 7

Felix Gall racing solo up Blockhaus en route to second place on stage 7 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia
Felix Gall racing up Blockhaus en route to second place on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) emerged as Jonas Vingegaard's biggest contender at the Giro d'Italia after the first summit finish of the 2026 race, finishing second behind the Dane atop Blockhaus with only a narrow 13-second deficit.

Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team took control of the race on the 13.6km, before he launched his first attack 5.5km from the top. Only Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was able to follow, but he overextended and was dropped a kilometre later, before dropping several positions in the final 4km.

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After his big day out at the Giro, Gall sits third overall, 3:34 behind pink jersey Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious), who shipped heaps of time across Blockhaus's brutal exposed slopes, but only 17 seconds behind Vingegaard, and with a gap of at least 51 seconds to all of his other GC rivals.

With a top-five finish at the Tour de France already on his palmarès, Austria's Gall is among the best pure climbers in the world, also winning the queen stage of the 2023 Tour atop the Col de la Loze. However, he knows Vingegaard has a big advantage over him: time trialling.

With violent crosswinds buffeting the riders the whole way up the exposed Abrusseze brute, Gregor Mühlberger had a big job ensuring his compatriot was shielded by the elements for as long as possible until Vingegaard made his inevitable move.

While Mühlberger won't be able to help him with the all-but-guaranteed time loss he will suffer during the only time trial of this year's race, Mühlberger will play a vital role on the coming mountain stages when Gall is back on favoured terrain.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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