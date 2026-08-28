UCI Gravel World Championships winners from the first four editions

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Past champions from 2022-2025

(From L) Dutch rider silver medal Marianne Vos, Dutch rider gold medal Lorena Wiebes and Italian rider bronze medal Silvia Persico, celebrate on the podium after the women&#039;s elite race cycling event as part of the UCI Gravel World Championships in Maastricht October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marcel van Hoorn / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT
Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) crosses the line ahead of Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Silvia Persico (Italy) at the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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UCI Gravel World Champions

Year

Women's elite

Men's elite

2025

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)

Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)

2024

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

2023

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)

Matej Mohorič (Slovenia)

2022

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)

Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
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