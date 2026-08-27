Scare for Tadej Pogačar as he veers off-road following rival's warning to take it easy on Vuelta a España descent – Video

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World champion makes a rare misjudgment in the finale of stage 6

11 Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates - XRG weating the leader red jersey during the La Vuelta Espana 2026 from Monaco to Granada, Stage 5 from Falset to Roquetes of 173km in Catalonia, on 26th of August, 2026 in Spain. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) suffered a scare on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, veering off road on the treacherous descent of the late gravel climb.

The race leader had already dominated this Vuelta with two stage wins and a commanding advantage on general classification, and he went on to win the stage, but he didn't have things his own way on Thursday.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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