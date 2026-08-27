Scare for Tadej Pogačar as he veers off-road following rival's warning to take it easy on Vuelta a España descent – Video
World champion makes a rare misjudgment in the finale of stage 6
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) suffered a scare on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, veering off road on the treacherous descent of the late gravel climb.
The race leader had already dominated this Vuelta with two stage wins and a commanding advantage on general classification, and he went on to win the stage, but he didn't have things his own way on Thursday.
When he launched his attack on the final climb, which featured a long section of gravel, it looked like a familiar tale of solo domination, but Enric Mas (Movistar) caught up with him in remarkable fashion.
Not only that, but the Spaniard nipped past Pogačar at the summit and started to lead him down the descent. In a striking image on the narrow roughly-surfaced descent, Mas could be seen waving his hand in a gesture at Pogačar to take it easy.
Pogačar, the superior descender, soon used a bend that Mas was taking particularly gingerly to nip through on the inside and take the lead. He proceeded to ride away from Mas, but the tables turned after just a couple of corners as Pogačar departed the road.
It was a tight series of bends and the world champion misjudged a jink in the road and headed off the drop and into a thicketed grassy section. He managed to keep upright as he came to a halt, before clambering back onto the road.
Pogačar and Mas rode together all the way to the finish, whereupon the race leader outsprinted his companion to claim his third stage win and extend his overall lead.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
All's well that ends well, but not quite the tale of total domination we're so used to seeing.
You can watch the incident play out in the video below
For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.