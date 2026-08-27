Josh Tarling abandons the Vuelta a España during stage 6

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The British rider started the sixth stage in Alcossebre, but pulled out midway through on Thursday

Joshua Tarling (Netcompany INEOS) prior to Stage 3 of the 2026 Vuelta a España (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

British rider Josh Tarling (Netcompany Ineos) has abandoned the Vuelta a España during stage 6. The Welshman had started on Thursday in Alcossebre, before the race's live ticker announced him as a DNF with over 120km still to race.

The Netcompany-Ineos rider's brother, Finlay Tarling, died during the recent Volta a Portugal. Tarling took the start in Monaco on August 22 having "chosen to do so in honour of his brother Fin, with the full support of his family, surrounded by a team who have been incredibly supportive of whatever decision he made," said his parents on Instagram.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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