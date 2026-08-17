Vuelta a España 2026 stage 5 preview

Stage 5: Falset. Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de l'Ebre

Falset. Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de l'Ebre Date: August 26, 2026

August 26, 2026 Distance: 173.4km

173.4km Elevation gain: 1,689m

1,689m Start time: 13:34 CEST

13:34 CEST Finish time: 17:20 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 The race reaches Spain at last (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Vuelta a España finally reaches Spain as this 173.4km stage 5 heads across Catalonia toward the delta of the River Ebro. It should deliver the first chance for the sprinters, though they will have to stay vigilant with the long windswept flat section in the middle of the stage.

Starting in Falsett, in the mountains of the Costa Daurada, the first 58.3 kilometres are marked by rolling terrain before a 56km flat section where possible winds could play havoc, before the intermediate sprint at Tivenys. The route then climbs towards the Som pass and tackles another rolling stretch culminating at the Puerto de Paüls ascent. From there, remains a 25-kilometres descent with a few kickers, to the finish in Roquetes.

Climbs

Puerto de Paüls (cat. 3, 3.5km at 7.1%), km. 148,5

Sprints

Tivenys, km. 114.8

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