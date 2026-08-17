Vuelta a España 2026 stage 5 preview
August 26: Falset. Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de l'Ebre, 173.4km (hilly)
- Stage 5: Falset. Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de l'Ebre
- Date: August 26, 2026
- Distance: 173.4km
- Elevation gain: 1,689m
- Start time: 13:34 CEST
- Finish time: 17:20 CEST
Stage details
The Vuelta a España finally reaches Spain as this 173.4km stage 5 heads across Catalonia toward the delta of the River Ebro. It should deliver the first chance for the sprinters, though they will have to stay vigilant with the long windswept flat section in the middle of the stage.
Starting in Falsett, in the mountains of the Costa Daurada, the first 58.3 kilometres are marked by rolling terrain before a 56km flat section where possible winds could play havoc, before the intermediate sprint at Tivenys. The route then climbs towards the Som pass and tackles another rolling stretch culminating at the Puerto de Paüls ascent. From there, remains a 25-kilometres descent with a few kickers, to the finish in Roquetes.
Climbs
- Puerto de Paüls (cat. 3, 3.5km at 7.1%), km. 148,5
Sprints
- Tivenys, km. 114.8
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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