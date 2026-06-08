Tour de France 2026 stage 15 preview
July 19, 2026; Champagnole - Plateau de Solaison, 184km
- Stage 15: Champagnole - Plateau de Solaison
- Date: July 19, 2026
- Distance: 183.9km
- Start time: 13:10 CET
- Finish time: 17:55 CET
On the eve of the second rest day, the peloton will tackle what promises to be another GC battle on stage 15, finishing atop the Plateau de Solaison. A summit new to the Tour, though familiar from the Tour de l'Avenir and Critérium du Dauphiné, where Jonas Vingegaard took the stage win in 2022.
From Champagnole, the route starts gently uphill through the Jura, then dropping toward the Rhône before the road goes back up toward the Alps.
After 123 kilometres of rolling terrain, the stage is set for the brutal finale in Haute-Savoie. The GC battle will almost certainly ignite on the climb to Le Salève via the brutal Col de la Croisette with almost five kilometres of relentless ascent at an average of 11.2%. That is followed by 36 kilometres of hilly terrain before the final reckoning, 11.3km climb at 9.1% on a narrow road to the line.
Mountains
- Côte des Rousses (cat. 3, 6.6km at 5.1%), km. 36.8
- Le Salève - Col de la Croisette (cat. 1, 4.6km at 11.2%), km. 136
- Côte du Mont (cat. 3, 2.1km at 8.3%), km. 146
- Plateau de Solaison (cat. HC, 11.3km at 9%), km. 183.9
Sprints
- Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux, km. 17.3
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.