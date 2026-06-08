Tour de France 2026 stage 15 preview

Stage 15: Champagnole - Plateau de Solaison

Date: July 19, 2026

Distance: 183.9km

Start time: 13:10 CET

Finish time: 17:55 CET

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

On the eve of the second rest day, the peloton will tackle what promises to be another GC battle on stage 15, finishing atop the Plateau de Solaison. A summit new to the Tour, though familiar from the Tour de l'Avenir and Critérium du Dauphiné, where Jonas Vingegaard took the stage win in 2022.

From Champagnole, the route starts gently uphill through the Jura, then dropping toward the Rhône before the road goes back up toward the Alps.

After 123 kilometres of rolling terrain, the stage is set for the brutal finale in Haute-Savoie. The GC battle will almost certainly ignite on the climb to Le Salève via the brutal Col de la Croisette with almost five kilometres of relentless ascent at an average of 11.2%. That is followed by 36 kilometres of hilly terrain before the final reckoning, 11.3km climb at 9.1% on a narrow road to the line.

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Mountains

Côte des Rousses (cat. 3, 6.6km at 5.1%), km. 36.8

Le Salève - Col de la Croisette (cat. 1, 4.6km at 11.2%), km. 136

Côte du Mont (cat. 3, 2.1km at 8.3%), km. 146

Plateau de Solaison (cat. HC, 11.3km at 9%), km. 183.9

Sprints

Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux, km. 17.3