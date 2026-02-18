Swipe to scroll horizontally Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol 2026 overview Date February 18 to February 22 Start location Benahavis Finish location Lucena Distance 803.4km Previous winner Pavel Sivakov Previous edition 2025 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol

Image 1 of 1 Christophe Laporte wins the first stage (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Stage 1: Christophe Laporte sprints to victory on chaotic opening stage of Ruta del Sol

The opening day of the Ruta del Sol culminated in a bunch sprint finish, won by the Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) in Pizarra. It was a messy lead-out but the Frenchman showed good timing and strength to hit out and hold off Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ United) and Ben Oliver (Modern Adventure).

The bunch sprint finish didn't tell the whole story of a day that was more chaotic thatn your average sprint day. The mid-stage hills saw several big names and overall favourites hit out, including Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), setting the scene for the bigger battles to come.

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol Information

99 years old and counting, the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol has long been one of cycling's best-known early-season events. Typically warm weather in southern Spain in early February has always proved popular for riders looking to hone their Classics form as well as claim a victory in a race with a long and prestigious history of top-name winners, most recently Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in 2023.

The race was cancelled after the first three stages in 2024 due to a lack of state security members due to farmers' protests. Instead, only a 4.95km time trial was held in Alcaudete, with Maxim Van Gils triumphing ahead of Juan Ayuso and Antonio Tiberi.

With a name frequently shortened to 'Ruta del Sol' or even just 'Ruta', the five-day race combines one or two flat stages with numerous hilly stages and short, punchy summit finishes. Occasionally, it includes a short individual time trial or heads into the mountains of Sierra Nevada for a summit finish.

Running concurrently with the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal, in recent years Andalucia's increasing preference for a tougher route has tended to attract more allrounders and out-and-out climbers than Classics specialists to its field of favourites. As a result, its history of winners includes historic one-day stars like Freddy Maertens, Oscar Freire and Erik Zabel, as well as stage racers of the calibre of Chris Froome and Miguel Indurain.

Alejandro Valverde holds the current record for overall victories in Andalucia – five – whilst in 2023 Pogačar succeeded in winning three stages of a possible five en route to a crushing outright triumph, leading the race from beginning to end.

In 2024, a farmers' protest led to the cancellation of four of the five stages, with Maxim Van Gils winning a 5km time trial that made up the only racing action.

Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) won the 2025 edition.

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol route

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol start list

Data powered by FirstCycling