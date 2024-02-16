Ruta del Sol reduced to a 4.9 km time trial due to farmer protests and police shortages
Weekend stages scrapped despite changes to route
The Ruta del Sol Vuelta Ciclista Andalucía will be decided by a 4.9km on Friday, with race organisers forced to cancel road race stages at the weekend after the opening stages were already scrapped due to farmer protests and the consequent lack of police in southern Spain.
Riders have been replacing the cancelled opening stages with training rides but will now head home after just racing for 4.9km.
“The organisation of the 70th edition of the Ruta del Sol Vuelta Ciclista Andalucía announces that it is forced to suspend the Saturday and Sunday stages due to extra-sports events that are happening in Andalusia,” the race organiser wrote on social media, just before the time trial began.
