Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race
34 riders out of the race at the start of stage 11
This year's Giro d'Italia is shaping up to be the most attritional edition of the race in recent memory. With the race having just passed the halfway mark, only 142 riders remain at the start of stage 11, down 34 on the 176 who set off at the Grande Partenza in Abruzzo on May 6.
COVID-19 has hit the Giro hard. 16 riders to date have headed home after falling ill with the virus, which returned in the peloton in the weeks leading up to the race.
Race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) didn't make it past Monday's rest day after testing positive, while fellow GC contenders Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) are also leaving the race with the virus.
Stage 11 saw four of Evenepoel's teammates also leave the race with COVID-19, the quartet was among eight riders to miss the start of the stage.
Only UAE Team Emirates, Jumbo-Visma, Astana Qazaqstan, Movistar, and Bahrain Victorious remain with full teams, while Soudal-QuickStep battle on with just three riders – Davide Ballerini, Pieter Serry, and Ilan Van Wilder.
Already, the race isn't far off the recent low of 133 finishers at the COVID-19-hit 2020 race. There's some way to go to match the races of 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2003, though, where under 100 made the finish due to harsh time cut rules in the mountains.
The Giro's record low is the 1914 edition, which saw just eight finishers from 81 starters, while the post-war record low is 40 finishers in 1946.
Read on for the full rundown of withdrawals from the 2023 Giro d'Italia.
Stage 4
- Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën) – DNF, illness (opens in new tab)
Stage 5
- Valerio Conti (Corratec-Selle Italia) – DNS, fractured pelvis
- Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) – DNS, undisclosed (opens in new tab)
- Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – DNS, stomach problems (opens in new tab)
Stage 6
- Clément Russo (Arkéa-Samsic) – DNS, COVID-19
Stage 7
- Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – DNS, COVID-19
- Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) – DNS, COVID-19
Stage 8
- Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) – DNS, COVID-19
- Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) – DNS, fever & stomach problems (opens in new tab)
- Samuele Zoccarato (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) – DNF, gastroenteritis (opens in new tab)
- Florian Stork (Team DSM) – DNF, stomach problems (opens in new tab)
- David Dekker (Arkéa-Samsic) – DNF, undisclosed (opens in new tab)
Stage 9
- Davide Cimolai (Cofidis) – DNS, crash injuries (opens in new tab)
Stage 10
- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
- Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) – DNS, COVID-19 (opens in new tab)
- Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) – DNS, Pre-planned rest (opens in new tab)
- Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) – DNS, COVID-19
- Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-Premier Tech) – DNS, illness
- Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) – DNS, COVID-19
- Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) – DNS, stomach problems (opens in new tab)
- Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – DNS, fever & diarrhoea (opens in new tab)
- Callum Scotson (Jayco-AlUla) – DNS, COVID-19
- Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM) – DNF, crash injuries (opens in new tab)
- Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) – DNF, illness (opens in new tab)
- Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa) – DNF, illness (opens in new tab)
- Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) – DNF, COVID-19
Stage 11
- Jan Hirt (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
- Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
- Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
- Josef Černý (Soudal-QuickStep) – DNS, COVID-19
- Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) – DNS, COVID-19
- Stefano Gandin (Corratec-Selle Italia) – DNS, COVID-19
- Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo) – DNS, flu (opens in new tab)
- Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) – DNS, viral illness (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
Most Popular
By Josh Ross