Dutch road races under threat with national ban on using local moto police
Open road races already faced a shortage of police to secure courses
The Dutch cycling federation (KNWU) is bracing for an even worse shortage of motorcycle police to control events on open roads that threatens the racing calendar after the National Police abruptly decided to prohibit local motorcycle officers from being deployed to control traffic for cycling events.
Dutch races typically employ a mix of specifically-trained (C2) and regional (C1) officers to secure road race courses. The National Police opted to ban the use of C1 officers. According to a press release by the KNWU, the decision will likely force organisers to changed dates or cancel races altogether, since it will exacerbate an already severe shortage of trained motorcycle officers.
The press release did not state whether the move will disrupt the UCI races.
The Netherlands are due to host the UEC European Road Championships in Drenthe in September along with 15 elite UCI events, including the WorldTour Amstel Gold Races for men and women, the Simac Ladies Tour on the Women's WorldTour, the Pro Series ZLM Tour, four one-day men's races and two for women, along with six UCI-sanctioned races for juniors or under-23s.
The bigger races employ large fleets of motorcycles to carry race officials and marshals, photographers and television cameras. Motorcycle police are typically used to drive ahead of the race to close roads and prevent motorists from driving onto the course and potentially endangering riders.
A shortage of trained police motorcycle officers has already led to changes to the road calendar in the Netherlands over the past five years, with some races being held without police, and others shifting to closed circuits. The federation have also been trying to plug the holes with volunteer motorcycle drivers.
To stave off mass cancellation of road events, the KNWU appealed to the National Police to reverse its sudden decision.
"In addition, the KNWU calls on the Ministry of Justice and Security to speed up the use of pilots with well-trained, volunteer motorcycle supervisors. The KNWU believes it is high time that the cycling race is included in the road traffic law, so that the division of responsibilities between all road users, volunteers, police, motorcycle support teams and of course the riders is finally properly arranged."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.