'The necessary resources are not available' - Lack of funding sees Tour Colombia cancelled in 2026

The Colombian Cycling Federation announced on Friday that it does not have the required funds to go forward with the Tour Colombia in 2026, and that the race will be cancelled for the second year in a row.

The organisation stated that while it had some interest and support from sponsors, it was not enough to cover the cost - 10 billion Colombian pesos, or approximately €2,220,000 - associated with running the event to the standards of the UCI 2.1 international category competition.

The event has been held since 2018, won by Egan Bernal in the inaugural year followed by Miguel Ángel López in 2019 and Sergio Higuita in 2020. It was then cancelled for three years, returning in 2024 with Rodrigo Contreras taking victory.

Organisers were forced to cancel the race last year due to economic difficulties but promised a return in 2026 with a date set for February 3-8.

The Colombian Cycling Federation President, Rubén Darío Galeano, along with the Executive Committee, attempted to ensure the event's viability this year by approaching private sponsors and partners to secure the financial support needed to keep it on the UCI calendar, but fell short of the 10 billion Colombian pesos requirement.

The costs account for travel, accommodation and meals for teams, officials, press, police and staff, along with transportation, medical services, logistics and road safety, support staff, anti-doping, clothing, prizes and communications.

The organisation said that the event represents a significant economic and tourism impact for the country. In its previous editions, the competition had generated an economic impact of nearly 40 billion pesos in the host departments, and a television audience exceeding 20 million viewers through national and international broadcasts.

Therefore, Galeano and the Executive Committee of the Colombian Cycling Federation have a stated commitment to continue working towards the return of the Tour Colombia in future.

"During the remainder of 2025 and throughout 2026, efforts will continue to strengthen institutional partnerships, secure the participation of new sponsors, and consolidate a long-term sustainability model that will allow the Tour Colombia to be projected as a stable event on the UCI international calendar," the organisation confirmed.

"The goal is clear: to preserve the essence of the Tour Colombia as a symbolic event for the country, promoting national talent, showcasing Colombia to the world, and continuing to generate a positive impact on the economy, tourism, and sports culture."