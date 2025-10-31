'The necessary resources are not available' - Lack of funding sees Tour Colombia cancelled in 2026

Interest and support from some sponsors not enough to cover the required investment according to Colombian Cycling Federation

Egan Bernal celebrates his Colombia teammate’s stage win
Egan Bernal at the Tour Colombia in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Colombian Cycling Federation announced on Friday that it does not have the required funds to go forward with the Tour Colombia in 2026, and that the race will be cancelled for the second year in a row.

The organisation stated that while it had some interest and support from sponsors, it was not enough to cover the cost - 10 billion Colombian pesos, or approximately €2,220,000 - associated with running the event to the standards of the UCI 2.1 international category competition.

The event has been held since 2018, won by Egan Bernal in the inaugural year followed by Miguel Ángel López in 2019 and Sergio Higuita in 2020. It was then cancelled for three years, returning in 2024 with Rodrigo Contreras taking victory.

The Colombian Cycling Federation President, Rubén Darío Galeano, along with the Executive Committee, attempted to ensure the event's viability this year by approaching private sponsors and partners to secure the financial support needed to keep it on the UCI calendar, but fell short of the 10 billion Colombian pesos requirement.

