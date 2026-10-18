Fourth titles at Life Time Grand Prix for Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe, but 'the one I had to work the hardest for' admits men's winner
One point the difference for Brendan Johnston to challenge Swenson for series title
Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe, both with Specialized Off-road, claimed overall titles in the Life Time Grand Prix on Saturday, each winning respective elite divisions for a fourth time in five years.
The husband-wife duo may host the same trophies, but their paths were considerably contrasting across the six-race series. Villafañe, who now has four consecutive series wins, topped the leaderboard from start to finish across five of the six races in which she competed, with victories at Sea Otter Classic Gravel, Unbound Gravel 200 and Chequamegon MTB.
Swenson, who was unseated as champion last year after a trio of winning seasons, didn't move into the top position until after Unbound 200 and his win at Leadville Trail 100, but never padded his lead by a large margin. The former World Champion in MTB Marathon was consistent, and held off Australian Brendan Johnston by just one point once the dust settled after the series finale at Big Sugar Gravel presented by Kenetik. Matthew Wilson, who gained entry as a wildcard this year, was three points behind Swenson for third.
Swenson's margin of victory was the slimmest in the five years of the Grand Prix. On the other side, Villafañe won by her largest margin in four years, scoring 21 points more than runner-up Hayley Preen and 25 points more than third-placed Cecily Decker.
"Although it’s the fourth one, this win is by far the most special and for sure the one I had to work the hardest for," Swenson posted hours after finishing Big Sugar Gravel, a mandatory race start required for final standings.
"I made it extra hard on myself by flatting just 13 miles into the race…. I was nearly 5 minutes down at one point but figured I had nothing to lose. So I just put the pedal to the floor and ran the motor to the limit. 24th overall but salvaged 13th in the Grand Prix by the finish and bagged just enough points to win the overall by the skin of my teeth."
Swenson took the tough path, and Villafañe the easy path, to claim $50,000 each as series winners, as well as new trophies and invitations to compete again in 2027.
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Johnston received $33,000 and the 2027 invitation, equal to Preen for elite women, but was left to reflect on the "ifs and buts" of his season on where he could have done something, anything, extra. It came down to math, not effort, he concluded.
"I fought from the drop of the flag right to the line at yesterday’s Big Sugar, worked through the extreme tactical battles and executed it exactly as I’d planned. I tried to win the race," he wrote on Instagram, going to the finish in the front bunch of nine and sprinting to seventh.
"I overcame multiple disasters at Unbound Gravel to make the podium there. I worked harder and invested in Leadville for a career best result. I raced with instinct and freedom at Chequamegon to finish P2 there. I missed my only shot at a home world championships to claim points at Little Sugar. I spent 400 hours travelling just to Life Time Grand Prix events alone.
"So while I have spent the past 24 hours pondering ifs and buts, it’s been a proud season for me on reflection."
What probably stung the most was his decision to forgo the long-distance travel to Western Australia for UCI Gravel World Championships to focus on the Grand Prix. He netted fourth-place points at Little Sugar, and it could not tip the scales. If he had found one point somewhere, his fifth-place points at Big Sugar would have given him the tie-breaker over Swenson on Saturday.
Both Swenson and Villafañe skipped Little Sugar MTB to compete at the UCI Gravel Worlds, both having leads in the Grand Prix and having travel costs covered in full by Specialized Off-road. They both finished sixth in elite races, then just had to have moderate finishes at Big Sugar to seal the deal.
Last year's men's champion Cameron Jones, as well as runner-up Simon Pellaud, missed the top 10 this year, Jones going 12th overall and Pellaud 13th. Newcomers to the LTGP, Andreas Seewald and Mārtinš Blūms, finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
On the women's side, Melisa Rollins, Lauren De Crescenzo and Hannah Otto missed the top 10 this year, while newcomer Karolina Migoń finished fourth.
All riders in the top 10s of the Grand Prix earn a share in the $350,000 prize purse, and receive automatic entries into the invitation-only competition next season. The 2027 LTGP will offer seven events, The Rad Dirt Fest back in the summer.
Top 10 Life Time Grand Prix 2026
|
Place
|
Name
|
Points
|
1
|
Sofia Gomez Villafañe
|
137
|
2
|
Hayley Preen
|
116
|
3
|
Cecily Decker
|
112
|
4
|
Karolina Migoń
|
111
|
5
|
Lauren Stephens
|
106
|
6
|
Sarah Lange
|
103
|
7
|
Paige Onweller
|
100
|
8
|
Cecile Lejeune
|
96
|
9
|
Alexis Skarda
|
91
|
10
|
Samara Sheppard
|
86
|
Place
|
Name
|
Points
|
1
|
Keegan Swenson
|
123
|
2
|
Brendan Johnston
|
122
|
3
|
Matthew Wilson
|
120
|
4
|
Cole Paton
|
117
|
5
|
Bradyn Lange
|
115
|
6
|
Andreas Seewald
|
96
|
7
|
Mārtinš Blūms
|
93
|
8
|
Torbjørn Andre Røed
|
92
|
9
|
Cobe Freeburn
|
90
|
10
|
Alexey Vermeulen
|
89
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Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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