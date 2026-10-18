Fourth titles at Life Time Grand Prix for Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe, but 'the one I had to work the hardest for' admits men's winner

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One point the difference for Brendan Johnston to challenge Swenson for series title

Keegan Swenson rides 2026 Big Sugar Gravel and claims the overall title at Life Time Grand Prix for a fourth time in five years
Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-road) rides 2026 Big Sugar Gravel and claims the overall title at Life Time Grand Prix for a fourth time in five years (Image credit: Life Time)
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Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe, both with Specialized Off-road, claimed overall titles in the Life Time Grand Prix on Saturday, each winning respective elite divisions for a fourth time in five years.

The husband-wife duo may host the same trophies, but their paths were considerably contrasting across the six-race series. Villafañe, who now has four consecutive series wins, topped the leaderboard from start to finish across five of the six races in which she competed, with victories at Sea Otter Classic Gravel, Unbound Gravel 200 and Chequamegon MTB.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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