Nokere Koerse 2026
Date
March 18, 2026
Distance
186.4km
Start location
Deinze/12:55 CET
Finish location
Nokere/17:25 CET
Category
Pro Series
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Picnic-PostNL
The mid-week Spring Classic Nokere Koerse, a UCI Pro Series event, will be held on March 18, 2026.
While the race includes 27 cobbled sectors and 12 climbs along the 186.4-kilometre route from Deinze to Nokere, it's usually contested in a sprint.
Since 2025, the final climb of the Nokereberg is taken from the opposite direction from previous editions as a safer approach.
Since 2025, the final climb of the Nokereberg is taken from the opposite direction from previous editions as a safer approach.
Nokere Koerse 2026 route
Type
Section
Distance raced (km)
Distance remaining
Cobbles 1
Paddestraat
20.9
165.5
Cobbles 2
Kerkgate
37.2
149.2
Cobbles 3
Materplein
38.5
147.9
Cobbles 4
Karel Martelstraat
38.6
147.8
Cobbles 5
Holleweg
39.8
146.6
Cobbles 6
Eikenberg
48.6
137.8
Climb 1
Eikenberg
50
136.4
Cobbles 7
Varent
61.7
124.7
Climb 2
Hellestraat
68.2
118.2
Climb 3
Holstraat
72.6
113.8
Cobbles 13
Lededorp
75
111.4
Cobbles 12
Doorn
76.7
109.7
Climb 4
Petegemberg
77.3
109.1
Climb 5
Pareelstraat
79.7
106.7
Cobbles 8
Nokeredorpstraat
84.9
101.5
Climb 6
Nokereberg
86
100.4
Cobbles 9
Herlegemstraat
88.9
97.5
Cobbles 10
Lange Aststraat
103.3
83.1
Climb 7
Lange Ast
103.9
82.5
Cobbles 11
Huiseplein
105
81.4
Cobbles 14
Huisepontweg
112.2
74.2
Cobbles 15
Nokeredorpstraat
116.2
70.2
Climb 8
Nokereberg
117.3
69.1
Cobbles 16
Herlegemstraat
120.2
66.2
Cobbles 17
Lange Aststraat
134.6
51.8
Climb 9
Lange Ast
135.2
51.2
Cobbles 18
Huiseplein
136.3
50.1
Cobbles 19
Doorn
141
45.4
Cobbles 20
Lededorp
142.8
43.6
Cobbles 21
Huisepontweg
143.5
42.9
Cobbles 22
Nokeredorpstraat
147.6
38.8
Climb 10
Nokereberg
148.7
37.7
Cobbles 23
Herlegemstraat
151.5
34.9
Cobbles 24
Lange Aststraat
165.9
20.5
Climb 11
Lange Ast
166.5
19.9
Cobbles 25
Huiseplein
167.6
18.8
Cobbles 26
Doorn
172.3
14.1
Cobbles 27
Lededorp
174.1
12.3
Cobbles 28
Huisepontweg
174.8
11.6
Cobbles 29
Hoevestraat
177.1
9.3
Cobbles 30
Herlegemstraat
182.5
3.9
Climb 12
Waregemsestraat
186.4
0
Danilith Nokere Koerse 2026 start list
Data powered by FirstCycling