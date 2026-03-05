Swipe to scroll horizontally 2026 Nokere Koerse Overview Date March 18, 2026 Distance 186.4km Start location Deinze/12:55 CET Finish location Nokere/17:25 CET Category Pro Series 2025 Nokere Koerse Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Picnic-PostNL

The mid-week Spring Classic Nokere Koerse, a UCI Pro Series event, will be held on March 18, 2026.

While the race includes 27 cobbled sectors and 12 climbs along the 186.4-kilometre route from Deinze to Nokere, it's usually contested in a sprint.

Since 2025, the final climb of the Nokereberg is taken from the opposite direction from previous editions as a safer approach.

Nokere Koerse 2026 route

Image 1 of 2 Profile of the 2026 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Nokere Koerse) Map of the 2026 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Nokere Koerse)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Type Section Distance raced (km) Distance remaining Cobbles 1 Paddestraat 20.9 165.5 Cobbles 2 Kerkgate 37.2 149.2 Cobbles 3 Materplein 38.5 147.9 Cobbles 4 Karel Martelstraat 38.6 147.8 Cobbles 5 Holleweg 39.8 146.6 Cobbles 6 Eikenberg 48.6 137.8 Climb 1 Eikenberg 50 136.4 Cobbles 7 Varent 61.7 124.7 Climb 2 Hellestraat 68.2 118.2 Climb 3 Holstraat 72.6 113.8 Cobbles 13 Lededorp 75 111.4 Cobbles 12 Doorn 76.7 109.7 Climb 4 Petegemberg 77.3 109.1 Climb 5 Pareelstraat 79.7 106.7 Cobbles 8 Nokeredorpstraat 84.9 101.5 Climb 6 Nokereberg 86 100.4 Cobbles 9 Herlegemstraat 88.9 97.5 Cobbles 10 Lange Aststraat 103.3 83.1 Climb 7 Lange Ast 103.9 82.5 Cobbles 11 Huiseplein 105 81.4 Cobbles 14 Huisepontweg 112.2 74.2 Cobbles 15 Nokeredorpstraat 116.2 70.2 Climb 8 Nokereberg 117.3 69.1 Cobbles 16 Herlegemstraat 120.2 66.2 Cobbles 17 Lange Aststraat 134.6 51.8 Climb 9 Lange Ast 135.2 51.2 Cobbles 18 Huiseplein 136.3 50.1 Cobbles 19 Doorn 141 45.4 Cobbles 20 Lededorp 142.8 43.6 Cobbles 21 Huisepontweg 143.5 42.9 Cobbles 22 Nokeredorpstraat 147.6 38.8 Climb 10 Nokereberg 148.7 37.7 Cobbles 23 Herlegemstraat 151.5 34.9 Cobbles 24 Lange Aststraat 165.9 20.5 Climb 11 Lange Ast 166.5 19.9 Cobbles 25 Huiseplein 167.6 18.8 Cobbles 26 Doorn 172.3 14.1 Cobbles 27 Lededorp 174.1 12.3 Cobbles 28 Huisepontweg 174.8 11.6 Cobbles 29 Hoevestraat 177.1 9.3 Cobbles 30 Herlegemstraat 182.5 3.9 Climb 12 Waregemsestraat 186.4 0

Danilith Nokere Koerse 2026 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling