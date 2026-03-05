Nokere Koerse 2026

Race-homes
By published
NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 19 Nils Eekhoff of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 79th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19 2025 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Nils Eekhoff won Nokere Koerse in 2025 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
2026 Nokere Koerse Overview

Date

March 18, 2026

Distance

186.4km

Start location

Deinze/12:55 CET

Finish location

Nokere/17:25 CET

Category

Pro Series

2025 Nokere Koerse

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Picnic-PostNL

The mid-week Spring Classic Nokere Koerse, a UCI Pro Series event, will be held on March 18, 2026.

Since 2025, the final climb of the Nokereberg is taken from the opposite direction from previous editions as a safer approach.

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.

Nokere Koerse 2026 route

Image 1 of 2
Route information for 2026 Nokere Koerse
Profile of the 2026 Nokere Koerse(Image credit: Nokere Koerse)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Type

Section

Distance raced (km)

Distance remaining

Cobbles 1

Paddestraat

20.9

165.5

Cobbles 2

Kerkgate

37.2

149.2

Cobbles 3

Materplein

38.5

147.9

Cobbles 4

Karel Martelstraat

38.6

147.8

Cobbles 5

Holleweg

39.8

146.6

Cobbles 6

Eikenberg

48.6

137.8

Climb 1

Eikenberg

50

136.4

Cobbles 7

Varent

61.7

124.7

Climb 2

Hellestraat

68.2

118.2

Climb 3

Holstraat

72.6

113.8

Cobbles 13

Lededorp

75

111.4

Cobbles 12

Doorn

76.7

109.7

Climb 4

Petegemberg

77.3

109.1

Climb 5

Pareelstraat

79.7

106.7

Cobbles 8

Nokeredorpstraat

84.9

101.5

Climb 6

Nokereberg

86

100.4

Cobbles 9

Herlegemstraat

88.9

97.5

Cobbles 10

Lange Aststraat

103.3

83.1

Climb 7

Lange Ast

103.9

82.5

Cobbles 11

Huiseplein

105

81.4

Cobbles 14

Huisepontweg

112.2

74.2

Cobbles 15

Nokeredorpstraat

116.2

70.2

Climb 8

Nokereberg

117.3

69.1

Cobbles 16

Herlegemstraat

120.2

66.2

Cobbles 17

Lange Aststraat

134.6

51.8

Climb 9

Lange Ast

135.2

51.2

Cobbles 18

Huiseplein

136.3

50.1

Cobbles 19

Doorn

141

45.4

Cobbles 20

Lededorp

142.8

43.6

Cobbles 21

Huisepontweg

143.5

42.9

Cobbles 22

Nokeredorpstraat

147.6

38.8

Climb 10

Nokereberg

148.7

37.7

Cobbles 23

Herlegemstraat

151.5

34.9

Cobbles 24

Lange Aststraat

165.9

20.5

Climb 11

Lange Ast

166.5

19.9

Cobbles 25

Huiseplein

167.6

18.8

Cobbles 26

Doorn

172.3

14.1

Cobbles 27

Lededorp

174.1

12.3

Cobbles 28

Huisepontweg

174.8

11.6

Cobbles 29

Hoevestraat

177.1

9.3

Cobbles 30

Herlegemstraat

182.5

3.9

Climb 12

Waregemsestraat

186.4

0

Danilith Nokere Koerse 2026 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling