Nokere Koerse: Nils Eekhoff bring home victory as favourite Jasper Philipsen crashes at base of Nokereberg

Matteo Moschetti second and Luke Lamperti third in frantic uphill sprint

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 19 Nils Eekhoff of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 79th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19 2025 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Nils Eekhoff of Team Picnic PostNL celebrates at finish line as race winner in Nokere (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Nils Eekhoff (Picnic-PostNL) sprinted to victory at Nokere Koerse, prevailing in an extended uphill sprint to score his first win of the season.

The Dutchman beat Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) to the finish line on the 4% incline in Nokere, this time run on a different road to the top of the hill, avoiding the dangerous run-ins and cobbled finishing road of previous editions.

