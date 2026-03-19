Milan-San Remo weather report: How will the wind impact Tadej Pogačar's hopes for an aggressive race?

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Lack of tailwind and spring-like weather on the Ligurian Coast also set to favour Lorena Wiebes in the women's race

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 1st Sanremo Women 2025 a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The 2025 Milan-San Remo women's peloton on the Mediterranean coast (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's spring equinox falls on the day before Saturday's Milan-San Remo, with forecasts predicting a spring-like day for the races.

A lack of a tailwind will perhaps dent Tadej Pogačar's hopes of another Cipressa attack, while helping Lorena Wiebes control her rivals so she can again win on the Via Roma.

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There was a northeasterly wind on Wednesday, but that faded on Thursday, with only light breezes off the Mediterranean expected for Saturday afternoon. It could be cloudy and so not so warm on race day, with a maximum of 14°C expected in San Remo on Saturday.

That created fast races, with Pogačar combining the conditions with his natural aggression to attack on the Cipressa and drag Mathieu van der Poel and Filippo Ganna away.

Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad are expected to try to again create a selective race and spark an attack on the Cipressa. A headwind works against any Cipressa attackers, slowing their attack and favouring the bigger peloton, which can share the work on the front.

A tailwind like last year would have reduced the benefits of the chase group and so favoured Pogačar's preferred strategy on the gradual slopes of the 5.7km long 4% Cipressa.

The lack of wind balances out any advantage, ultimately favouring the peloton if they can keep Pogačar within range for a high-speed chase over the top of the Cipressa and along the Aurelia coast road.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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