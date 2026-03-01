Late call up turns into a second win for Sophie Edwards at long-range Warrnambool Women's Classic

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) clinches he win at the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic, part of the Hertz ProVelo Super League

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) won a second edition of the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic on Sunday, repeating her feat of three years ago by sprinting to victory from a leading group in the third round of the Hertz ProVelo Super League .

The debuting Keira Will (Team Redcat) was second in the 156.9 kilometre race starting from Colac. Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) was third after kicking off the sprint after having launched a string of attacks through the final stages of the race to try and sail away solo instead.

The sprint toward the permanent finish line on Raglan Parade played out from among a group of eight, the remains of a ten-strong bunch that had launched at around 25km to go.

"It was really windy out on the road today, so we knew we had a really strong team on paper and we wanted to make it as challenging, as hard and aggressive as we could into the crosswinds," Edwards told Cyclingnews.

The splits occurred and Butterfields Ziptrak put themselves in a powerful position with three riders in the strong break of ten, though a touch of wheels took one of their number, Lucie Spurling out of the running at 7 km to go, and it happened to be the rider the team had been working to set up to try and claim victory by launching solo.

"Unfortunately, that didn't work, and at the end, then my focus turned to setting up Odette [Lynch] for the sprint and then she started cramping so I was like, 'all right, there's nothing to lose'." said Edwards, after the 2023 victor claimed another win in the race she hadn't even expected to be on the start line of this year.

"I literally got the call up, like, a week ago," she said.

More to come ...