Late call up turns into a second win for Sophie Edwards at long-range Warrnambool Women's Classic

Keira Will takes second on debut at event as Alyssa Polites clinches final podium place after attacking race

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) clinches he win at the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic, part of the Hertz ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League)

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) won a second edition of the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic on Sunday, repeating her feat of three years ago by sprinting to victory from a leading group in the third round of the Hertz ProVelo Super League.

The debuting Keira Will (Team Redcat) was second in the 156.9 kilometre race starting from Colac. Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) was third after kicking off the sprint after having launched a string of attacks through the final stages of the race to try and sail away solo instead.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak)

3:58:55

2

Keira Will (Team Redcat)

-

3

Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug)

-

4

Isla Bradbury (Nstrmo x. Attaquer x CCACHE)

+7

5

Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak)

-

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

