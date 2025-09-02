'It's like a dictatorship' - Juan Ayuso slams UAE management at Vuelta a España start as row erupts over timing of announcement he will leave team

Ayuso criticises team for 'abrupt release of announcement during Vuelta rest day, team say 'It's better to be transparent'

Juan Ayuso
Juan Ayuso (Image credit: Getty Images)

A furious Juan Ayuso has accused his team of being "more like a dictatorship" after the announcement that he would be leaving UAE Team Emirates-XRG at the end of the season was published unexpectedly on the Vuelta a España rest-day.

On Monday evening, the team sent a press release confirming that Ayuso, 22, and UAE Team Emirates-XRG had reached an agreement to end his contract through to 2028 early, and he would be leaving at the end of the year.

Speaking separately at the start, when asked about Ayuso in general, UAE Team Emirates-XRG manager Joxean Fernández Matxin defended the team's decision to publish the press release, telling the media that "you people were asking the same question [about Ayuso's exit] every day, and every day it came round again, and you are the example. So instead of hiding it all or not saying anything, better to say it and be transparent about it. Nothing more than that."

The massive drama follows hard on the heels of the controversy that emerged at the end of stage 9 when Ayuso's teammate João Almeida said he had been isolated during the finale, where he lost time to arch-favourite Jonas Vingegaard when the Visma-Leasa a Bike rider launched a surprise attack.

"But more out of respect for my teammates and because things have been so good with them during all these years, I want to finish this Vuelta a España as best I can, and I'm very happy that you [the media] now know what's going on.

Matxin insisted for his part that, "The atmosphere in the team is good. But this [Almeida's exit] is news, and you have to produce a communiqué at some point, and you have to face up to that.

"I don't understand why they did it like that, and in the half hour I had before the communiqué was published, I said I didn't agree with it, and they said that the first draft of the communiqué they'd done was even worse, and I'd just have to be happy with that."

