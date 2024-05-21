An accidental victory – Tadej Pogačar can't help but collect fifth win at Giro d’Italia

By
published

Slovenian backs decision to remove Umbrail Pass, says ‘it’s good to see riders united’

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 21/05/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Giro d'Italia, Stage 16 - Laas - Santa Cristina Valgardena (Monte Pana) Italy - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates, gives Giulio Pellizzari, Bardiana CSF, his jersey after the stage.
Stage 16 winner and overall leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) gives Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), who was second on the mountain finish, his sunglasses and then his pink jersey after the finish (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tadej Pogačar can seemingly win in every kind of way, even by accident. At least that was the case of stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia, where the maglia rosa had set out with the intention of allowing the breakaway some leeway but ended the day feeling more or less compelled to win.

For once, Pogačar was not the primary focus of attention on the Giro, with the late but predictable decision to remove the Umbrail Pass from the route instead dominating the headlines. 

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.