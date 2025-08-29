'I don't know when I'll compete again, and that's hard' - Race return date uncertain for injured four-time Vuelta a España podium finisher Enric Mas

Movistar leader abandoned in Tour de France with thrombophlebitis in his left leg

Movistar Team&#039;s Spanish rider Enric Mas waits to take the start of the 13th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 10.9 km individual time trial between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Enric Mas at the Tour de France before he had to abandon the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time Vuelta a España podium finisher Enric Mas has said that he currently has no idea when he will return to racing after injuring his leg in the Tour de France, with the Movistar leader not even ruling out a delayed start to 2026.

Mas crashed during the stage to Mûr-de-Bretagne, in the same mass fall close to the final climb that involved João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla), and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), among others.

"But right now I don't know if I'm going to be racing again in January, February, March, or April … it all depends on how quickly I can recover."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

