<p id="elk-015e3caf-173d-4c7e-8529-cef019648c43">Hello and welcome to live updates of the opening stage of the men's Tour de Suisse 2026. The women's race took place earlier today with a fantastic stage on Italian roads and now the men take on roughly the same route, albeit about 40km longer.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-2147da2a-9903-4592-a843-fc9dad96794a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5392px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.62%;"><img id="rTEyc3jA8hgSKsBQGJCEdi" name="GettyImages-2282034317" alt="SONDRIO, ITALY - JUNE 17: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, Tim Wellens of Belgium, Felix Grossschartner of Austria, Brandon McNulty of United States, Domen Novak of Slovenia, Nils Politt of Germany, Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates - XRG prior to the 89th Tour de Suisse 2026, Stage 1 a 144km stage from Sondrio to Sondrio / #UCIWT / on June 17, 2026 in Sondrio, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/rTEyc3jA8hgSKsBQGJCEdi.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5392" height="3592" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>