'An unfortunate coincidence' – Ename Samyn Classic director pushes back on Wout van Aert's 'sabotage' claims over late puncture

News
By published

Belgian racer had pointed out 'shards of glass' on the road, saying 'that smells like sabotage' after puncturing late in Tuesday's race

DOUR, BELGIUM - MARCH 03: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 58th Ename Samyn Classic 2026 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 203.8km one day race from Quaregnon to Dour on March 03, 2026 in Dour, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Wout van Aert in action at the Ename Samyn Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race director of the Ename Samyn Classic has pushed back against Wout van Aert's claims that his puncture late in Tuesday's race might have been sabotage.

The Belgian racer was left out of contention in the final of the cobbled Classic, puncturing 10km from the line before taking two bike changes on the way to finishing in 60th place.

"You're racing on a circuit, of course, and that always makes it complex. But as Wout himself points out – we passed that spot about seven times, and it wasn't like it was raining flat tyres there," he said.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.