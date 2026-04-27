2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 3 preview

By published

Jun 1, 2026: Bibione - Buja, 154 km

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
2026 Giro d'Italia Women route information
(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 3, from Bibione to Buja in Friuli, marks a step up in difficulty. The 154km route starts out flat before becoming increasingly rolling, with several steep ramps, including the Moruzzo climb, and culminates in a 36.3km finishing circuit, done once.

Sprinters with climbing ability may survive, but the sharp gradients are likely to tempt attackers, making a bunch finish far from guaranteed.

Article continues below

Mountains

  • Moruzzo (cat. 4), km. 100.8
  • Montenars (cat. 3), km. 137.3

Sprints

  • none
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 