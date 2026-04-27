2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 3 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 3, from Bibione to Buja in Friuli, marks a step up in difficulty. The 154km route starts out flat before becoming increasingly rolling, with several steep ramps, including the Moruzzo climb, and culminates in a 36.3km finishing circuit, done once.

The key obstacle is the punchy Montenars, 3 km long, but truly tough only in its second half, where the gradients are relentlessly in double digits, cresting 17 km from the line, and crucially the terrain is not flat between that summit and the finish.

Sprinters with climbing ability may survive, but the sharp gradients are likely to tempt attackers, making a bunch finish far from guaranteed.

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Mountains

Moruzzo (cat. 4), km. 100.8

Montenars (cat. 3), km. 137.3

Sprints

none