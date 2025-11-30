UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Flamanville: Dropped chain and crash not enough to stop Thibau Nys from hard-fought solo victory

Thibau Nys took a second UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup win in two races at Flamanville on Sunday, extending his overall lead in the series.

The Baloise-Glowi Lions rider battled to the front group of the race on the second lap, resisting crashes, mechanicals and attacks from his competitors to take what was the fourth win of his season to date. The Belgian Champion attacked on the seventh lap and was able to recover from a minor crash to ride solo to the win.

"It's going really good. I'm super happy to be in front for the whole race, together with Lars van der Haar, and understanding each other so good. It was a team victory today," Nys said, noting two minor mistakes en route to his victory.

"Exactly, two times on the same corner, I had some difficulties over there, but for the rest, I felt really good. Maybe not a super day like at Tábor, but a good feeling, and it was just about making sure I had two really fast laps in the final. At the moment I wanted to make my acceleration, I think something happened with Joris [Nieuwenhuis], and that gave me some bonus seconds, and it was just full-gas to the finish line."

Behind him, British Champion Cameron Mason (Seven Racing) recovered from a poor start, reaching the leading group on the sixth of nine laps of the French course. However, with Nys’ teammate, Lars van der Haar on his wheel, he was unable to close the gap when Nys attacked.

On the final lap, Van der Haar attacked the British rider twice, eventually distancing him late on and taking second place, while Mason bagged his best-ever World Cup result, finishing third.

With two wins from two World Cup starts, Nys now has a good lead in the overall World Cup standings.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How it unfolded

After dominating the opening World Cup round in Tàbor last week, Thibau Nys (Baloise-Glowi Lions) wore the overall leader’s jersey for the series’ second race in Flamanville, France, on Sunday.

The 2.95km course had dried out since Saturday’s recon rides, changing those riders it might suit, though it remained technical, with tight bends and two bridges, though that made little difference to a dominant Nys.

Once the green light was lit, it was Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) who had the best start, leading the highly packed field off the road and onto the mud, Lars van der Haar (Baloise-Glowi Lions) close on his wheel.

The speed of the two leaders quickly stretched the race out, a group of around 10 forming on their wheel, with Nys tagging on the back. Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley Racing) was first across the line at the end of the first lap, the group shuffling around, Nys voicing into second place on the flooring circuit, with Van der Haar third and Toon Aerts (Deschact-Hens) in fourth.

However, Aerts has struggled for form since winning his European title, and seemed to be suffering, slipping back as the race refused to settle, with only Nys and Nieuwenhuis a constant at the front.

Halfway round the third lap, Nys made a speculative move, briefly creating a gap, and by the time Nieuwenhuis clawed him back, only four riders were left in the leading group; Van der Haar and Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) were also there.

Having finished second on the Flamanville course when the World Cup last visited in 2023-24, Van der Haar attacked on the fourth lap, leading across the line, though Nieuwenhuis and Nys were back with him. Having suffered a poor start, British Champion Cameron Mason (Seven Racing) had battled to a chasing group and attacked them, and with Vandeputte dropped by the leaders, he had a target to chase. By the end of the fifth lap, the Scotsman was in fourth place, just six seconds behind the leading trio.

On one of the tight uphill corners, Nys dropped his chain, Mason taking advantage and moving into third place in that leading group, though his Belgian rival was tight on his wheel. With Vandeputte off the back, lap seven began with four riders at the front of the race, Mason, Nieuwenhuis, Nys and Van der Haar looking likely to compete for the win.

Soon after, though, Nieuwenhuis slid out on one of the corners, not only causing his chain to drop, but forcing the Dutchman off the bike and fall back through the field. Seconds later, Nys attacked, and with his teammate, Van der Haar acting as a mobile obstruction, the Belgian prodigy was able to create a gap, Mason eventually setting off in desperate pursuit, crossing the line with two laps remaining and a nine-second deficit.

At the front, Nys tightened the screw, but at the same place he had earlier dropped his chain, he slid off the bike, allowing Mason to close the gap slightly. But it was in vain, Nys recovering and Van der Haar remaining an anchor on the British rider’s wheel.

Results