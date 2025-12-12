Strade Bianche 2026
Date
March 7, 2025
Start location
Siena, Italy
Finish location
Siena, Italy
Category
WorldTour
Distance
tbd
Previous edition
2025 Winner
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Strade Bianche Information
Strade Bianche, the hilly Italian race with its signature white gravel roads through Tuscany has become a popular Spring Classic.
The 20th edition of the WorldTour race, billed as “Europe’s most southern northern classic”, will take place on Saturday March 7, held on the same day as the Stade Bianche Women's race.
The race, put on by Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport, has paralleled the growth of gravel racing throughout the world since its first edition in 2007. It was inspired by the L'Eroica ride, where vintage bicycles and clothing are used for a day riding on the white gravel roads around Siena.
After moving from its October date to March in 2008, Strade Bianche was added to the calendar of many of the top riders. Fabian Cancellara's victories in 2008, 2012 and 2016 are the most by a single rider.
Past winners of Strade Bianche include Philippe Gilbert, Michał Kwiatkowski, Zdeněk Štybar, Tiesj Benoot, Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Tom Pidcock.
Tadej Pogačar took his third win in dramatic style in 2025 after going off the road at speed.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Strade Bianche with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
