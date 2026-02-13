Paris-Nice past winners

Race-histories
By published

Past champions from 1933 to 2025

NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Matteo Jorgenson won Paris-Nice in 2025 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Past Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

2024

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

2023

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2022

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

2021

Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

2020

Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

2019

Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos

2018

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

2017

Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky

2016

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

2015

Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky

2014

Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R–La Mondiale

2013

Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky

2012

Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

2011

Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad

2010

Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana

2009

Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne

2008

Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner

2007

Alberto Contador (Esp) Discovery Channel

2006

Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak

2005

Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC

2004

Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Team CSC

2003

Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom

2002

Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom

2001

Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo

2000

Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom

1999

Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank

1998

Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi

1997

Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE

1996

Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE

1995

Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE

1994

Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS

1993

Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE

1992

Jean-François Bernard (Fra) Banesto

1991

Tony Rominger (Sui) Toshiba

1990

Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto

1989

Miguel Indurain (Esp) Reynolds

1988

Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas-Mavic

1987

Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas

1986

Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas-Mavic

1985

Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydel

1984

Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydel

1983

Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Loire

1982

Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Loire

1981

Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin

1980

Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin

1979

Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Miko-Mercier

1978

Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh

1977

Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda

1976

Michel Laurent (Fra) Miko-De Gribaldy

1975

Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson

1974

Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson

1973

Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson

1972

Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson

1971

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni

1970

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino

1969

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema

1968

Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger) Bic

1967

Tom Simpson (GBr) Peugeot-BP-Michelin

1966

Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson

1965

Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford-Gitane

1964

Jan Janssen (Ned) Pelforth-Sauvage

1963

Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St.Raphael-Gitane

1962

Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Flandria-Faema

1961

Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Helyett-Fynsec

1960

Raymond Impanis (Bel) Faema

1959

Jean Graczyck (Fra) Helyett

1958

Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano

1957

Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Helyett

1956

Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson

1955

Jean Bobet (Fra) L.Bobet-BP-Hutchinson

1954

Raymond Impanis (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson

1953

Jean-Pierre Munch (Fra) Arliguie-Hutchinson

1952

Louison Bobet (Fra) Stella-Huret

1951

Roger Decock (Bel) Bertin

1946

Fermo Camellini (Ita) Olmo

1939

Maurice Archambaud (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson

1938

Jules Lowie (Bel) Pélissier-Mercier-Hutchinson

1937

Roger Lapébie (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson

1936

Maurice Archambaud (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson

1935

René Vietto (Fra)

1934

Gaston Rebry (Bel) Alycon

1933

Alphonse Schepers (Bel) La Française

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.