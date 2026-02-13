Paris-Nice past winners
Past champions from 1933 to 2025
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Past Winners
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
2024
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
2023
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2022
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
2021
Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
2020
Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
2019
Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
2018
Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
2017
Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
2016
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2015
Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
2014
Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R–La Mondiale
2013
Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
2012
Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2011
Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad
2010
Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2009
Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
2008
Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2007
Alberto Contador (Esp) Discovery Channel
2006
Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak
2005
Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC
2004
Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Team CSC
2003
Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002
Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2001
Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000
Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
1999
Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
1998
Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
1997
Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1996
Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1995
Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1994
Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
1993
Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
1992
Jean-François Bernard (Fra) Banesto
1991
Tony Rominger (Sui) Toshiba
1990
Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1989
Miguel Indurain (Esp) Reynolds
1988
Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas-Mavic
1987
Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas
1986
Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas-Mavic
1985
Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydel
1984
Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydel
1983
Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Loire
1982
Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Loire
1981
Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1980
Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1979
Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Miko-Mercier
1978
Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1977
Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1976
Michel Laurent (Fra) Miko-De Gribaldy
1975
Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1974
Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1973
Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1972
Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1971
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1970
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
1969
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1968
Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger) Bic
1967
Tom Simpson (GBr) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1966
Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson
1965
Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford-Gitane
1964
Jan Janssen (Ned) Pelforth-Sauvage
1963
Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St.Raphael-Gitane
1962
Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Flandria-Faema
1961
Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Helyett-Fynsec
1960
Raymond Impanis (Bel) Faema
1959
Jean Graczyck (Fra) Helyett
1958
Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
1957
Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Helyett
1956
Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1955
Jean Bobet (Fra) L.Bobet-BP-Hutchinson
1954
Raymond Impanis (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1953
Jean-Pierre Munch (Fra) Arliguie-Hutchinson
1952
Louison Bobet (Fra) Stella-Huret
1951
Roger Decock (Bel) Bertin
1946
Fermo Camellini (Ita) Olmo
1939
Maurice Archambaud (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
1938
Jules Lowie (Bel) Pélissier-Mercier-Hutchinson
1937
Roger Lapébie (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
1936
Maurice Archambaud (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
1935
René Vietto (Fra)
1934
Gaston Rebry (Bel) Alycon
1933
Alphonse Schepers (Bel) La Française
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.