Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes overview Date April 26, 2028 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Liège Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes Previous winner Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal)

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance Soudal) surprises with Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes information

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes is the final of the three Ardennes Classics, scheduled for April 26 this year. It comes after the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition and the mid-week La Flèche Wallonne Femmes.

The race brings down the curtain on the Women’s WorldTour Spring Classics season before a series of summer stage races that start with La Vuelta Femenina in May.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes tends to favour the climbers due to its longer, steep ascents, is the most recent of the three Ardennes Classics to be added to the women’s calendar.

The inaugural event was held in 2017, with Anna van der Breggen taking victory in the first two editions, Annemiek van Vleuten in 2019 and 2022, while Lizzie Deignan and Demi Vollering took out the two editions in between.

In 2023, Vollering made history when she not only claimed her second Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes title but captured the Ardennes Classics triple crown after winning Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne.

A thrilling race all the way to the finish line in Liège saw Vollering out-sprint Elisa Longo Borghini for the win, while her SD Worx teammate Marlen Reusser crossed the line in third place.

In 2024, Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) took the win after spending half of the race in a six-rider breakaway. Coming from behind, the Australian outsprinted Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Vollering (SD Worx-Protime).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 2025, Kim Le Court (AG Insurance Soudal) took the biggest win of her career in a four-rider sprint. The Mauritian national champion became the first African rider to win the Walloon Monument.

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) was second, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) finished third and Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) was fourth. World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) led the peloton in for fifth place.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2026 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix and beyond.