Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026 route

Image 1 of 2 Profile of the 2026 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: A.S.O.) Map for Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026 (Image credit: ASO)

The 10th edition of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes extends the route from Bastogne to Liège by a few kilometres, and will follow the same finale as the men, with the Côtes de Wanne, Stockeu and Haute-Levée.

Unlike previous years, the women will not tackle the Côte de Saint-Roch, instead they will cross the Col de Haussire after 28.9 kilometres as a warm-up for what will come later.

There are no climbs between the Haussire and the first of the key ascents, so the women will tackle the Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%) with 88.4 kilometres to go. The Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%) and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%) all come within the next 10km.

Next comes the Col du Rosier, the longest of the eight key climbs of the race, with 4.4km at 5.9%, which peaks with 63.3km to go.

An additional climb, the Col du Maquisard (2.4km at 5.7%) comes next, closely followed by the Côte de Desnié. The 1.6-km climb, averages 8.1 per cent and will definitely soften up the riders' legs before the Côte de la Redoute.

The famous climb, 1.6km long and averaging 9.4%, comes with 34km to go, followed by the uncategorised Côte de Cornémont and then the 1.3km (7.8%) Côte des Forges.

The final climb of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons marks the final chance for riders to get away before the finish in Liège, with 13.3km to go before the flat and fast run-in to the line.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026 climbs