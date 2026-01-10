Jackson Medway takes solo victory at men's U23 road race at Australian Road National Championships

Noah Blannin steps up to second the day after sweeping up third in the criterium

Jackson Medway (Tudor Pro Cycling) celebrates winning the U23 men&#039;s road race title at the 2026 Westbridge Funds Road National Championships
Jackson Medway (Tudor Pro Cycling) celebrates winning the U23 men's road race title at the 2026 Westbridge Funds Road National Championships (Image credit: Chris Auld / AusCycling)

Jackson Medway (Tudor Pro Cycling) settled the battle for the Australian U23 men's road race title on Saturday by jumping away from his two break companions and settling in for an 8km time trial effort which ended with a solo victory celebration in the centre of Perth.

The 2024 men's U23 time trial title winner claimed the 135km race at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships with a 53 second margin to Noah Blanning (CCACHE x Bodywrap), who had claimed the final spot on the criterium podium on Friday ahead of Medway. The considerable efforts in the criterium just 24 hours earlier clearly did nothing to dampen the form.

