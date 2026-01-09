Jensen Plowright beats Sam Welsford to Australian elite men's criterium title

Kurt Eather sweeps up final podium place

Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Premier Tech) wins the elite men&#039;s criterium at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships
Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Premier Tech) wins the elite men's criterium at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships (Image credit: Chris Auld / AusCycling)

Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Premier Tech) charged through the final corner at the front of the bunch on Friday at Western Australia's Northbridge circuit and delivered a powerful sprint to hold that position right through to the line to secure the elite men's criterium title at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships.

He gave his team its first win with new sponsor Premier-Tech on board, though with the kit not yet ready it was a plain white jersey in the winners photo as the 25-year-old crossed the line ahead of last year's victor Sam Welsford (Ineos Grenadiers).

