What's next for Iván Romeo after his confident and calculated rise to WorldTour success?

Iván Romeo arrived at last summer's Tour de France as the youngest rider in the bunch. Not only was the Spaniard making his debut at cycling's premier stage race, but he was doing so in the national champion's jersey too – going under the radar was never going to be an option.

Yet, as the 22-year-old explains in a sit-down interview with Cyclingnews while in Singapore for the Tour de France Criterium, pressure isn't a problem for the man from Valladolid.

His body language exudes a seasoned pro, not one who made his Grand Tour debut just months earlier, but don't mistake confidence for cockiness. Romeo's development process has been carefully managed to ensure the pitfalls of modern cycling don't hamper his potential.

After catching Movistar's attention in 2021 at MMR Academy, he spent a year under the tutelage of Axel Merckx at Hagens Berman Axeon development squad before officially joining Movistar in 2023. An under-23 World Championships time trial title in Zurich last year was a promising sign, but it's Romeo's 2025 exploits at elite level that prove his development plan worked.

Just three racedays into this season and Romeo claimed his first pro win, on stage 3 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, as he attacked with 17km remaining and held off a chasing bunch that included the likes of João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers).

"Getting my first pro win was my main goal. I needed that. I needed to win, and I got it on the third day of competition," Romeo revealed.

"It was actually very important to get that win quite early as it just gave me more confidence to say 'OK, you were right, you can do it.'"

Romeo used his 2024 World Championships success as a springboard for his 2025 progress (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The youngster expected himself to deliver in 2025, but perhaps not in the manner that he ultimately did. Despite being the second youngest rider on Movistar's roster – which is the third-oldest in the WorldTour at an average of 27.5 years – Romeo's early season exploits rapidly progressed him up the pecking order.

A fourth place in GC at the UAE Tour followed his early-season victory, before WorldTour-level success arrived in the shape of a solo stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné after attacking from the day's break.

Victory at the Dauphiné was big for Romeo, but not as sweet as success at the Spanish National Championships later in June.

"For sure, Dauphiné was a big win, but the most special one for me was nationals. Wearing the national champion's jersey is a dream of everyone, and in Spain, even more so, because we have a crazy [cycling] fan base."

It was a race Movistar clearly backed Romeo to deliver in, something he thrives off.

"[Nationals] was a really big goal, so when you deliver having all that responsibility, it's even better. I like pressure, I like to race that way. It makes you feel better when you accomplish the goal," he added.

The full force of Le Tour

The Tour de France was tentatively scheduled for the youngster at the start of 2025, but his results in the early season made it a certainty, especially with la Rojigualda on his back.

At 21 years and 323 days, Romeo was the youngest rider on the start line in Lille and felt the full effects of the Tour's circus-like nature in the opening week.

"They tell you it'll be hard, but it's difficult to expect how hard it is, not just physically, but mentally too.

"For a guy like me who's super competitive, to race having the next goal in five days [time], for example, a breakaway opportunity, is really difficult. You still have to wake up every morning, weigh your food, and ride 180km; it's tough."

Romeo was in awe of the level of competition at the Tour, admitting it felt "insane" and "like a different sport," alongside questioning whether he even belonged in the Grand Tour peloton.

As the stages ticked by, though, Movistar's young talent settled into the race, ultimately experiencing the full force of Le Tour.

From a bad bout of cramp on stage 18 to the Col de la Loze that nearly forced him to abandon, to a chance at a stage win, literally, sliding away from him as he crashed on a wet corner during the penultimate stage.

"I was cramping on the descent of the Col du Glandon, and we had 110km to go. I was with Iván García Cortina in the group, and if it wasn't for him, I would probably have gone home.

"This is the rollercoaster that you go through. I was almost winning the stage in the breakaway when I crashed, so that tells you how the Tour is. You can never give up. Until Paris, it is still alive."

Despite the disappointment, Romeo sees the value in these experiences and how they'll help him during three-week races in the years to come.

"It was my first Grand Tour, and now I know how it is. Whatever I do now is going to be easier," he added.

Romeo rubbing shoulders with the world's best on the opening day of the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

One-week racer, TT specialist, or even GC contender?

A Grand Tour looks set to remain on the young Spaniard's agenda for 2026, alongside an amalgamation of Classics and one-week stage races where he can use his strengths to target GC. Given his potentially well-rounded calendar, what type of rider does it make Romeo as he enters his fourth WorldTour season?

"I'm young, so it's difficult to say what type of rider I am. This year has helped me to know what I like more. I really enjoyed [targeting] GC at one-week races at the UAE Tour and Valenciana, so I want to try that again this year in some races that suit me.

"Races with time trials and not very steep climbs, I think I can do well there," Romeo continued.

His strong time trialling ability could well provide him with an edge in stage races, but despite storming to victory in Zurich last year, he still awaits his first pro victory against the clock. The Spanish National Championships TT is one race in particular that he's currently "missing" from his palmarès and a target in 2026.

As for returning to the Tour de France, it's naturally a race that is on the 22-year-old's radar, but his attitude towards the race is remarkably holistic for someone of his age and experience.

"The biggest goal would be to win a stage at the Tour, but I don't think I have to put that as my main goal. The Tour is so crazy that you can get very frustrated if you don't win there, but maybe [the reason for not winning] is not on you," Romeo reflected.

Handling national pressure

This clear, composed thinking is something the youngster has exuded throughout our chat, and one he carries with him despite the undeniable national pressure. This 'cool customer' personality stems in part from the group around him.

His girlfriend, Cat Ferguson, is no stranger to big expectations from a young age, having scooped up junior rainbow jersey titles in 2024 and now experiencing similar success with Movistar in the Women's WorldTour.

Meanwhile, his brother, Sergio, is two years younger than him and currently riding for Equipo Kern Pharma's development side, having also started with MMR Academy. Romeo's parents spent July following him around the Tour de France in a campervan, too.

It all adds up to making the life of a WorldTour cyclist that bit easier to come to terms with for Romeo.

"It's special [their support] and it's helped me a lot this year. It just makes life a lot easier in every way. I always say that what I must appreciate about my life is that I have a really good group around me.

"Some days you don't want to ride a bike, but you have no excuse. So, [this group] makes everything easier," the youngster admitted.

The strong support network is another aspect of Romeo's development that has enabled him to seemingly relish and enjoy all that the career of a professional cyclist entails, even when it's bitterly cold, and you need to go out for a training ride.

Of course, he's not alone when it comes to hot prospects hoping to deliver Spain glory at cycling's premier events. Juan Ayuso may look the most likely of Spain's current crop to claim a Grand Tour title – and end a dry spell stretching back to Alberto Contador's 2015 Giro win – but could Romeo prove to be the next Alejandro Valverde figure and claim more rainbow jersey success at elite level?

Whichever category of rider and race Romeo falls into, his careful development and composed mentality stand him in good stead to cut through the noise and deliver more success for the passionate, if expectant, Spanish fan base.