Tour de l'Avenir changes rules to invite professional development teams for 2026 edition

News
By published

Prestigious French under-23 stage race will continue to invite national teams alongside Conti squads

Paul Seixas (France) among the peloton at the 2025 Tour de l&#039;Avenir
The peloton at the 2025 Tour de l'Avenir (Image credit: Tour de l'Avenir)

In a revamp to the race's long-standing format, the men's Tour de l'Avenir, the leading stage race for riders on the amateur and under-23 circuit, will open up to development squads of professional teams from this year.

The race, which holds a reputation as a 'young rider's Tour de France' with past winners including Greg LeMond, Miguel Indurain, Egan Bernal, and Tadej Pogačar, has been contested by national selections since 2007.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.