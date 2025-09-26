Under-23 Nations' Cup set to end as WorldTour feeder teams increasingly take over men's development pathway

By published

UCI discontinue long-standing race series for men's national teams, though Tour de l'Avenir will still be contested by nations

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of Pietro Mattio and Team Italy, Jarno Widar and Team Belgium, Aaron Dockx and Team Belgium, Lorenzo Finn and Team Italy, Hebron Berhane and Team Eritrea and Alessandro Borgo and Team Italy compete during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Under 23 Road Race a 164.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 26, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
For under-23 riders, year-long racing for their national teams will end in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI have announced that the long-standing men's under-23 road race series, the Nations' Cup, will no longer take place after 2025, as a result of the changing face of under-23 development pathways.

The Under-23 Nations' Cup was first organised in 2007, introduced by the UCI as a way to foster road talent in the under-23 categories before riders could turn professional.

In 2025, the series was formed of just three races, after several years of shrinking, with under-23 races such as Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23 switching to operate as U23 races on the Europe Tour rather than .Ncup classification. The key difference is that under-23 races are raced by trade teams, not national teams like the Nations' Cup.

With this change, all men's under-23 races – with the exception of the Tour de l'Avenir, and of course World, Continental and National Championships – will be raced by trade teams as the development pathways fully shift into their hands.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.