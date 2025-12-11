'It was pretty scary' – Makena Kellerman recalls finish-line crash at US Cyclocross Nationals last year in her quest for a second U23 title after MTB success

US under-23 mountain bike champion joined Steve Tilford Foundation Racing for deeper dive in 'cross which paid dividends with recent podiums

Makena Kellerman (centre) celebrates as the winner of day two at 2025 Boulder Cup cyclocross C1 race, joined by runner-up Cassidy Hickey and third-placed Caroline Mani
Makena Kellerman (centre) celebrates as the winner of day two at 2025 Boulder Cup cyclocross C1 race, joined by runner-up Cassidy Hickey and third-placed Caroline Mani (Image credit: Pete Webber)

Last year Makena Kellerman had a close-up view to a chaotic finish in the women's under-23 race at the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships, with two riders battling for the gold medal colliding and crashing within a bike length of the finish line.

Kellerman followed close behind, her effort rewarded with the silver medal, while Katherine Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes) took the win and Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) settled for bronze. She'll have a completely new look for her victory quest this year at Centennial Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend, as Hickey and Sarkisov are expected to square off in the elite race.

"​​The crash last year was pretty crazy," Kellerman told Cyclingnews about the race at CX Nationals in Louisville a year ago. "I was empty from that last lap. We came onto the [start-finish] straight and all of a sudden both Cassidy and Katherine were on the ground. It was pretty scary and I was nervous for them because they hit the ground quite hard."

"Bringing Makena onto STF Racing is exciting because she represents the future of where our sport is headed. She’s already a standout in mountain biking as the current U23 national champion, and that crossover strength is exactly what cyclocross needs as it grows," Nuss told Cyclingnews.

"We’re committed to supporting athletes who can push the sport forward, and with cyclocross being championed to become a Winter Olympic sport in 2030, that mission feels more important than ever."

Kellerman focused on mountain bike competitions the past three years, competing in U23 races on the World Cup circuit the last two seasons. This year she scored her first top 10s in World Cup competitions, earning three in cross-country races and four in short track races, including sixth at Nové Město in the spring.

