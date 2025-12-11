'It was pretty scary' – Makena Kellerman recalls finish-line crash at US Cyclocross Nationals last year in her quest for a second U23 title after MTB success

Makena Kellerman (centre) celebrates as the winner of day two at 2025 Boulder Cup cyclocross C1 race, joined by runner-up Cassidy Hickey and third-placed Caroline Mani

Last year Makena Kellerman had a close-up view to a chaotic finish in the women's under-23 race at the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships, with two riders battling for the gold medal colliding and crashing within a bike length of the finish line.

Kellerman followed close behind, her effort rewarded with the silver medal, while Katherine Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes) took the win and Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) settled for bronze. She'll have a completely new look for her victory quest this year at Centennial Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend, as Hickey and Sarkisov are expected to square off in the elite race.

"​​The crash last year was pretty crazy," Kellerman told Cyclingnews about the race at CX Nationals in Louisville a year ago. "I was empty from that last lap. We came onto the [start-finish] straight and all of a sudden both Cassidy and Katherine were on the ground. It was pretty scary and I was nervous for them because they hit the ground quite hard."

Sarkisov and Hickey touched shoulders and the collision caused them both to hit the pavement. They quickly remounted and stopped the clock just two seconds ahead of a fast-charging Kellerman. Race officials ruled that Hickey deviated from her line in the two-up sprint and caused the crash, with Sarkisov taking the victory and her rival relegated to third. They escaped serious injuries.

Among the trio, Kellerman comes in with a three-race podium streak riding for Steve Tilford Foundation Racing, including a second place to Caroline Mani and a win at C1 races in Colorado at Boulder Cup. On the second day at Boulder Cup, she outsprinted Hickey for the victory. In her last match-up against Katherine Sarkisov, the two riders finished in the top 10 at Pan-American Championships but took no medals.

Kellerman has two stars-and-stripes jerseys in cross-country mountain biking, one collegiate title with Colorado Mesa University from two years ago and one in the U23 women's category this summer in Roanoke, Virginia. Cyclocross Nationals was the only 'cross race in which Kellerman competed last year, and that caught the eye of Raylyn Nuss, a two-time Pan-Am cyclocross champion who manages the Steve Tilford Foundation Racing team.

"Bringing Makena onto STF Racing is exciting because she represents the future of where our sport is headed. She’s already a standout in mountain biking as the current U23 national champion, and that crossover strength is exactly what cyclocross needs as it grows," Nuss told Cyclingnews.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We’re committed to supporting athletes who can push the sport forward, and with cyclocross being championed to become a Winter Olympic sport in 2030, that mission feels more important than ever."

Kellerman focused on mountain bike competitions the past three years, competing in U23 races on the World Cup circuit the last two seasons. This year she scored her first top 10s in World Cup competitions, earning three in cross-country races and four in short track races, including sixth at Nové Město in the spring.

"2025 was a super special year for me, I think overall this year European racing finally clicked for me and I was able to enjoy the process and truly be excited to race. I feel like this year was the year I also started believing in myself instead of putting a limit on my abilities," the California native said.

"This team, Steve Tilford Foundation Racing, has helped me a lot this year with having the equipment and support to race at the front of these CX races. Being around a CX veteran like Raylyn has also been so amazing with talking about tactics, race craft and overall just cycling advice. It is so fun to also be a part of an all women's team too. I hope this inspires the future of young girls to know there are teams out there made just for them."

She's a senior at Colorado Mesa University so will line up alongside collegiate teammate Hickey for the College Women Varsity contest two days before the U23 race. Katherine Sarkisov will be part of the Collegiate Club field representing University of Maryland-College Park.

Since the tangled tale from CX Nationals last year, all three riders have continued momentum with career highlights, Sarkisov earning an unexpected bronze medal in the elite women's road race at USPro Road Nationals, on the podium beside winner Kristen Faulkner and runner-up Lauren Stephens. Hickey won the stars-and-stripes jersey in the women's U23 Criterium Championship.

Who is she watching in the U23 contest on Saturday? "I'd say Mia Aseltine and Kaya Musgrave will be up there for the U23 race. They both are coming off a mini Europe campaign and will be super strong."

Cyclocross fans can catch the U23 action as well as two days of racing on FloBikes for the 2025 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships presented by The Meteor. Saturday's live streaming features Junior Women 17-18, which starts at 1:45 p.m. CDT, followed by races for the U23 Women and U23 Men. Sunday's programming includes the Junior Men 17-18 at 1:30 p.m. CDT, followed by the Elite Women and then the Elite Men.

A subscription is required for FloBikes, which offers a month-to-month plan for $29.99, or a yearly plan billed at $12.49 each month. Updates for all races at CX Nationals will be provided on USA Cycling's social media as well as a link to live timing.